Find Meaningful Gifts this Holiday Season with Locally Grown & Sourced Maryland Products

November 21, 2024

Give the Very Maryland Best with Our Holiday Gift Guide!

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 21, 2024) – Finding the perfect gift can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also feel overwhelming when you’re short on time and searching for something unique for everyone on your list. This holiday season, Maryland’s Best, a seafood and agriculture marketing program under the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is helping you make your gifts memorable with the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide!

“Now more than ever, people want to go the extra mile when gift-giving to their loved ones and they also want it to be convenient,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “This gift-guide highlights wonderfully grown and crafted products that support our agriculture and seafood communities all conveniently packaged into one online manual so all you have to do is click and buy!”

The Very Maryland’s Best digital gift guide has all the details you need to make your holiday shopping simple – including gift cards to local farm and seafood retailers, details on promotions being offered and ideas that’ll make you the gift giver of the year! From key lime pie moonshine, goat milk soap to oysters, a variety of cheddar cheeses, winery experiences and more, you’re sure to find something to make this holiday season special. All the items are certified to be grown by a Maryland farmer or sourced from Maryland watermen.

When you give these local gifts, you’re giving more than just a great quality product, you’re also investing in your community! Local farmers and watermen that you can purchase from this year include:

Palmyra Farm LLC and Palmyra Farm Cheese LLC is owned and operated by the Shank and Creek Families and offer delicious holiday cheese gift boxes!

SoCo Seafood is a family-owned small business and includes a third generation Maryland watermen. Purchase wild-caught oysters just in time for your holiday gatherings!

Linganore Winecellars has a selection of award-winning wines for all palates utilizing grapes grown on property in Mt. Airy!

Blue Point Crab Company offers fresh Southern Maryland seafood and merchandise to show your love of Maryland!

Blue Gable Farms is perfect for the flower love in your family! Enjoy a wide variety of Maryland grown flowers and offer workshops and subscriptions.

There are so many great stories behind all of the companies featured in the guide, making their products all that more fun to give to your loved ones. Make it a Very Maryland Holiday this season and shop your local farm and seafood companies in the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide!

For more information about the guide or Maryland’s Best, please visit www.marylandsbest.net or contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

