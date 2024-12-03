The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Continues Enhancing Accessibility

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma initially received the IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ designation in 2022.

Being an IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ lets our community know that we take having a widespread knowledge of autism and continued education seriously.” — Emily Scott, executive director

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma (AFO) as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). In a testament to their ongoing commitment to inclusivity, the foundation’s staff completed autism-specific training to equip them with up-to-date knowledge of the best practices, skills, and resources to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Being an IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ lets our community know that we take having a widespread knowledge of autism and continued education seriously,” says Emily Scott, executive director. “This credential is about transparency and fostering trust with our community.”

In addition to the CAC designation, AFO has implemented several programs to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The foundation hosts monthly socials for autistic teens and adults in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros, as well as the “Unmasking Autism with AFO” podcast. In addition to those programs, this fall, AFO is launching AutismJobBoard.org. The foundation has also created sensory kits, which are available for purchase at https://www.autismfoundationok.org/shop, and can be shipped worldwide.

“We are excited to renew the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma’s Certified Autism Center™ designation, highlighting their dedication to fostering a welcome and inclusive space for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We hope that this certification will continue to have a positive impact both on autistic individuals and the entire community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created specialized programs so staff in various industries would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and healthcare professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is committed to serving and empowering individuals with autism and their families across the state. By focusing on advocacy, education, research, and social opportunities, we aim to strengthen support networks and foster a more inclusive community that acknowledges the diverse needs of all autistic Oklahomans. Our values lie in respect, dignity, empowerment, collaboration, and innovation to improve the lives of Oklahomans with autism and their families across the lifespan.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

