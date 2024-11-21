Deputy President Mashatile joins Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust on its 20th Anniversary celebration, 22 Nov

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as the Patron of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust, will tomorrow, Friday 22 November 2024, join the 20th Anniversary of the Education Trust.

The Deputy President has been the Chairperson of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust since its foundation in 2004 and stepped down to now be its Patron.

The non-profit organisation has provided bursaries to more than 630 bursars, produced 215 graduates, with 180 learners supported through TVET training as well as provided infrastructure improvements to five high schools, namely KwaBhekilanga, East Bank, Alexandra, Minerva and Realogile.

Some of the key tasks for the Trust in 2024 include memorialising the life of Vincent Tshabalala through public lectures and expanding sports, arts and culture initiatives in the community.

Details of the 20th Anniversary Dinner are as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 November 2024

Time: 18h30 for 19h00

Venue: Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg

