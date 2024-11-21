Gauteng Provincial Legislature launches 16 Days of Activism Campaign, 22 Nov

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) led by the Speaker, Hon. Morakane Mosupyoe, together with other Presiding Officers and Members of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety, will on Friday, 22 November 2024 launch the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign.

This important global campaign is a call to action for individuals and communities to unite in the fight against gender based violence and its devastating impact on women, children and society as a whole.

This event aims to address and highlight some of the most pressing social challenges in our communities, including gender based violence, the fight against HIV and AIDS in commemoration of World AIDS Day and the promotion of the rights of elderly persons and people living with disabilities.

This year’s launch will emphasize the importance of breaking the silence, holding perpetrators accountable and fostering a culture of zero tolerance for gender based violence.

The Campaign is a call to action to:

Join the fight against gender based violence and its devastating impact on society.

Mobilize communities to embrace collective responsibility in eradicating violence against women and children

Shift societal perceptions by acknowledging that violence against women and children is not merely a government or criminal justice system issue but a societal problem requiring community driven solutions.



The GPL invites members of the media to cover this event and help amplify this crucial message as well as contribute towards raising awareness that will drive change in our communities.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Friday, 22 November 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Evaton Fire & Safety Station, Sedibeng

For more information please contact: Mr Thabo Moloja on 083 212 6594 or Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021