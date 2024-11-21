Deputy Minister David Mahlobo conducts urgent visit to sewer spillage site in Evaton, Emfuleni Municipality, 21 Nov

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo will this afternoon, Thursday, 21 November 2024, conduct an urgent visit to a site experiencing sewerage spillage and causing environmental hazard in Hamilton Road, Evaton, in Emfuleni Municipality.

The Deputy Minister, joined by Gauteng MEC for COGTA, Jacob Mamabolo, will meet with the Executive Mayor of Emfuleni Municipality, Cllr Sipho Radebe and technical teams from the municipality, Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to receive progress report on the Section 63 currently being implemented to address the spillages.

In 2021, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation invoked and placed Emfuleni Local Municipality under Section 63 of the Water Services Act in order to intervene and address sewer spillages that was polluting the environment and the Vaal River due to collapsed waste water systems in the municipality. The DWS then appointed Rand Water as an implementing agent to refurbish and upgrade the waste water treatment plants and related infrastructure in order to restore functioning of waste water systems in the municipality. The work is currently in progress.

Members of the media are invited join as follows:

Date: Thursday, 21 November 2024

Venue: Stand 1058, Hamilton Rd, between Adams Rd and Easton Rd, Evaton

Time: 16h00

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 / mavasaw@dws.gov.za