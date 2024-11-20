Submit Release
US "shameful" in vetoing latest ceasefire proposal for Gaza

In response to the failed vote on UN Security Council’s E-10 resolution on Gaza, Head of Oxfam’s New York Office, Brenda Moyfa, said: 

“It is shameful that the United States has once again used the veto to block consensus on a life-saving ceasefire, while they continue to approve deadly arms transfers to fuel the violence and humanitarian catastrophe. 

This latest resolution for humanitarian access and an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza was promising on paper, but has little meaning vetoed and while past resolutions have gone unenforced. Security Council members continue to transfer arms for the Israeli military's ongoing attacks on Palestinians trapped in Gaza without anywhere safe or the most basic resources to survive. 

The North Gaza governorate is being ethnically cleansed, with desperate civilians being deliberately starved to death in blatant violation of international law. Virtually no aid has entered all of Gaza for weeks now, yet member states continue to look the other way.  

This vote underlines Israel’s continued impunity to commit atrocities in Gaza. We need urgent reform within the UN Security Council. It is a profound failure and dereliction of duty for the member states who have pledged to uphold the UN Charter to maintain peace and protect lives.” 

