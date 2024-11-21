BLIA Brings Ancient Wisdom to COP29: Exploring Buddhism and Indigenous Knowledge for Climate Resilience

Venerable Youlin (right), Director of BLIA’s UN Office, initiated the session with a five-minute guided meditation. Accompanied by calming music, participants released the stress accumulated during the conference and turned their focus inward, experiencin BLIA and India’s nonprofit VIKALP co-hosted a side event in the Blue Zone at the UNFCCC COP29. Kwong Djee Chan, Deputy Director of BLIA’s Lay Dharma Lecturer Committee, delivered the keynote address. Speaking on Buddhism’s role in environmental protection, he elaborated on Master Hsing Yun’s principle of “Environmental and Spiritual Preservation.”

BAKU, BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 20, 2024, the Buddha’s Light International Association ( BLIA ) and VIKALP, a nonprofit organization from India, co-hosted a side event in the Blue Zone at the UNFCCC COP29. The theme of the presentation was "Transforming Communities Using Ancient Wisdom: Indigenous Knowledge and Buddhism for Climate Resilience."Venerable Juepei, Secretary General of BLIA World Headquarters, underscored the importance of BLIA’s inaugural participation at COP29 by highlighting the organization’s decades-long commitment to promoting environmental and mental well-being under the leadership of the late Venerable Master Hsing Yun, founder of Fo Guang Shan, through the philosophy of “Environmental and Spiritual Preservation.”Highlights of the PresentationThe event attracted nearly 60 representatives from various countries, all interested in the intersection of Buddhism and climate action.Venerable Youlin, Director of BLIA’s UN Office, initiated the session with a five-minute guided meditation. Accompanied by calming music, participants released the stress accumulated during the conference and turned their focus inward, experiencing peace and clarity. Venerable Youlin emphasized the vital link between mindful breathing and mental well-being.Keynote by BLIA’s Lay Dharma LecturerKwong Djee Chan, Deputy Director of BLIA’s Lay Dharma Lecturer Committee, delivered the keynote address. Speaking on Buddhism’s role in environmental protection, he elaborated on Master Hsing Yun’s principle of “Environmental and Spiritual Preservation.” Chan emphasized that purifying the mind is fundamental to purifying the environment. By focusing on spiritual preservation, external transformation naturally follows.He also shared Master Hsing Yun’s Buddhist view of causality, emphasizing that the day’s gathering was the result of countless interconnected causes and conditions. By appreciating these interconnections, individuals foster respect and cooperation, which ultimately leads to environmental stewardship.Practical Application of “Environmental and Spiritual Preservation”Chan highlighted Master Hsing Yun’s Four Givings:Giving Others Confidence begins with finding confidence within oneself.Giving Others Hope requires discovering hope within.Giving Others Joy necessitates cultivating personal joy.Giving Others Convenience involves identifying and seizing opportunities to help others.Chan urged environmental advocates to engage in deep, empathetic, and compassionate listening, a practice essential for building consensus in climate change discussions.He also referenced BLIA President Venerable Hsin Bao’s 2023 keynote speech, “Coexistence and Co-prosperity,” encouraging participants to reflect on the interconnectedness of life. He argued that recognizing this interdependence is key to achieving collective resilience and prosperity in the face of climate challenges.Achievements and InitiativesChan showcased BLIA and Fo Guang Shan’s impactful environmental contributions:Partnership with Pure Green FoundationThrough the T-earth initiative, BLIA has promoted biodiversity, tree planting, and sustainable economic practices that benefit local communities.Global VegRun InitiativeBLIA has encouraged vegetarianism with campaigns such as “Run for the Earth,” combining running with tree planting and hunger relief efforts. To date, participants have collectively achieved over 522 million vegetarian days, with more than 510,000 individuals adopting vegetarian lifestyles.Environmental Awareness through MediaBLIA’s short films emphasize the beauty of life and promote love, peace, and environmental sustainability to address the challenges of climate change.Emotional Impact and ReflectionsVenerable Youlin concluded the session by leading the audience in reading Master Hsing Yun’s “A Prayer for Our Nature Environment.” The heartfelt prayer deeply moved attendees.Polish participant Path found the prayer profoundly inspiring, describing it as a call to action to save the planet.Irish climate scientist Padraig Flattery shared that the session helped him approach difficult negotiations with compassion, even toward those holding opposing views.Emma Niemela, an environmental science student from Washington State, said the session was a refreshing and uplifting experience amidst the overwhelming information at COP29. She appreciated the Buddhist emphasis on compassion and connection, expressing her desire to attend BLIA’s future events, including COP30 in Brazil.BLIA representative Zhang Hui reflected on her newfound appreciation for the “spiritual preservation” philosophy. She noted that maintaining inner peace and clarity is essential for addressing complex challenges like climate change and environmental protection.ConclusionThe session left participants inspired by the meditation, discussions, and actionable insights. BLIA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Humanistic Buddhism’s contributions to environmental and spiritual preservation at future climate conferences.

