StuDIYo Lab Sets New Standard for Inclusivity with Certified Autism Center™ Designation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that StuDIYo Lab has achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that have committed to providing accessible and inclusive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Both the Abu Dhabi and Dubai locations of The StuDIYo Lab have received this certification, underscoring the organization’s dedication to accessibility and inclusivity across all its centers.

"From the very beginning, StuDIYo Lab has been committed to creating a safe, creative, and engaging learning environment that is inclusive for all children. We believe that every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to explore their creativity in a space that is welcoming and supportive. Receiving the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from IBCCES is a proud moment for us, as it reaffirms our dedication to providing accessible and inclusive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This new certification aligns StuDIYo Lab with Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in accessibility and inclusion.” says Lina Sadek, founder of StuDIYO Lab.

As the UAE's first woodworking and design technology center for children, The StuDIYo Lab offers a unique blend of creativity and hands-on learning. Catering to individuals aged 5 to 99, The StuDIYo Lab specializes in various woodworking and metal casting projects. The center provides enriching experiences through field trips, birthday celebrations, and collaborative projects, with a steadfast commitment to inclusion at the heart of its mission.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Dubai's broader accessibility agenda, led by the Department of Economy and Tourism, as it works to position the city as the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. This designation is awarded to cities and destinations that offer a wide range of CAC-certified public spaces, accommodations, and entertainment options, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for autistic individuals, those with sensory sensitivities, and their families

As part of the designation, The StuDIYo Lab has undergone comprehensive autism and sensory awareness training provided by IBCCES, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all guests.

"Locations like The StuDIYo Lab play a crucial role in community development," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "It is truly inspiring to see how they have taken this important step to become even more welcoming by becoming a Certified Autism Center™. Their commitment is essential in creating inclusive experiences that enrich our society and provide valuable opportunities for all individuals to engage and thrive."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About StuDIYo Lab

Founded in 2016 by Lina Sadek, StuDIYo Lab is the UAE's premier Design Technology Centre exclusively for children. With state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, StuDIYo Lab offers unique experiential learning through woodworking, fostering a creative environment where young minds can hone skills and explore their curiosity while fostering creativity, problem-solving, and attention to detail.

StuDIYo Lab’s carefully curated programs prioritize safety, creating a secure and enjoyable environment for children aged 5 and above to explore their creative instincts. The impact extends beyond the workshop, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning in real-world scenarios.

