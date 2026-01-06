‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ Tour Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Elevating Its Commitment to Inclusive Guest Experiences

"We are proud to see our attraction ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ officially join our growing portfolio of IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ attractions.” ” — Al Anood Al Hashemi, VP, Organizational Culture & Impact, DHE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’, the iconic immersive tour experience of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, earns the prestigious Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), underscoring its commitment to delivering elevated, guest-centered experiences that meet the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

The ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ team also completed IBCCES’ autism-specific training program, equipping team members with the tools and confidence to better understand, support, and communicate with every guest who tours the world-renowned landmark. As part of the CAC process, IBCCES conducted an onsite accessibility review of ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’, providing recommendations designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen staff readiness, reduce service barriers, and increase guest satisfaction throughout the entire visitor journey.

"As we mark Dubai Holding Entertainment Inclusion Week and the International Month of Persons with Disabilities, we are proud to see our attraction ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ officially join our growing portfolio of IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ attractions. This milestone reflects Dubai Holding Entertainment’s long-term commitment to accessibility and inclusion, supported by our ongoing partnership with IBCCES across many of our assets,” says Al Anood Al Hashemi, VP, Organizational Culture & Impact, Dubai Holding Entertainment. “By expanding this certification, we continue to ensure that every guest of every ability can enjoy safe, comfortable, and meaningful experiences.”



This achievement reinforces Inside Burj Al Arab’s dedication to building a foundation of excellence, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening community trust, while contributing to Dubai’s broader vision of becoming a global leader in accessible and inclusive tourism.

“Inside Burj Al Arab is demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to inclusive excellence by taking proactive steps that create meaningful, confidence-building experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and board chairman. “This investment not only empowers their staff but also supports the long-term goal of fostering guest assurance and establishing the destination as a world-class experience that truly understands and anticipates guest needs.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ will now be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide—including iconic experiences such as the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour—the app ensures seamless, enjoyable experiences for all visitors.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global symbol of Arabian luxury, stands tall as the flagship property of Jumeirah Group's exceptional portfolio. Its elegant sail-shaped structure, one of the world's most photographed superstructures, redefines luxury hospitality worldwide. With its 198 suites and overall opulent interior design featuring Swarovski crystals, marble, and gold leaf, the hotel exudes grandeur and sophistication. Dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers a collection of exquisite destination dining experiences, including the Michelin-starred Al Muntaha the lavish lifestyle destination Sal, Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara, Sahn Eddar, Al Iwan, Bab Al Yam, Gilt and Skyview Lounge. The Terrace, with its 24 luxury private cabanas is the first man-made beach facility of its kind. Additionally, guests can indulge in relaxation at the Talise Spa, featuring 13 treatment and therapy rooms, including the exclusive Leg School® treatment developed by Professor Francesco Canonaco at Capri Beauty Farm. The hotel's outstanding offerings have earned it numerous accolades, including being recognised as the Number One City Hotel in North Africa and the Middle East by Travel + Leisure and securing a five-star rating in Forbes Travel Guide in 2023. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah truly embodies unparalleled luxury and remains the jewel in Dubai's crown.

About Inside Burj Al Arab Tour

Launched in October 2021, the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour is a premium, 60- to 90-minute guided experience that offers exclusive access to the inner world of Dubai’s most iconic hotel. A global symbol of luxury and architectural brilliance, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah stands as a masterpiece of modern design, inspired by the sail of a traditional dhow. The immersive tour begins with a buggy ride to a picturesque vantage point, followed by a panoramic elevator ascent to the 25th floor. Guests are guided through the soaring Atrium, the regal Royal Suite, and the curated Experience Suite, each revealing untold stories, heritage, and extraordinary design details. The tour concludes at the Observation Lounge, where guests enjoy traditional Gahwa (Arabic coffee) and dates, with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline. Sunset visitors also enjoy access to the serene UMA Sunset Lounge, completing a truly unforgettable cultural and architectural experience. insideburjalarab.com

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



