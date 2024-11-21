MathCo Named a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ for Analytics Services in Supply Chain, Retail, and Life Sciences & Healthcare

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo, a global leader in Enterprise AI, has been recognized as a “Leader” in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Specialty Analytics Services report. This recognition highlights MathCo's outstanding expertise in the Supply Chain, Retail, and Life Sciences & Healthcare sectors.





The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ research study evaluates top analytics service providers through a comprehensive, multi-phased research and analysis process. Among the 34 distinct companies evaluated across the three segments (Retail, Supply Chain, Life Science & healthcare), MathCo distinguished itself as a Leader in each one of them, highlighting its excellence in delivering highly customizable accelerators that significantly reduce time-to-market for its clients.

A key factor in MathCo’s rapid rise to leadership across these three sectors is NucliOS—a proprietary, customizable, cloud-agnostic platform. NucliOS provides a low-code/no-code environment for building solutions at speed and scale, with over 300+ retail accelerators, digital twin and forecasting solutions, and GenAI capabilities. This holistic AI and analytics solution builder empowers enterprises to address their most pressing challenges efficiently.

Piyush Mundhra, Chief Customer Officer at MathCo, said, "We are incredibly proud to be one of the quickest to achieve leadership across three of ISG’s Analytics Services Quadrant. This recognition validates our deep advanced analytical capabilities and the commitment to continuously evolve to meet the expanding needs of the industries we serve. We aim to drive real, measurable impact for our customers by helping them solve critical business problems at speed and scale."

Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG, said, "MathCo’s recognition reflects their vision for clients and their commitment to delivering on their promise of connected intelligence. Their mature suite of accelerators and customizable solutions on NucliOS across Retail, Supply Chain, and Life Sciences & Healthcare has historically helped many enterprises truly realize the value of their data."

Some key strengths highlighted in the report –

1. AI-Powered Custom Solutions

MathCo’s established capability to deliver customized business products and solutions. Strong domain knowledge and product development expertise comes through in form of functional accelerators and experience in their ecosystem. With their Design and Consumption practice, their goal is to drive stakeholder adoption, ensuring successful business outcomes for clients.

2. Integrated AI/ML Development Engines

MathCo's NucliOS is a 'Business First' Decision Intelligence platform that prioritizes solving business challenges with strategic use of technology to deliver effective solutions. It offers low-code/no-code capabilities to rapidly build custom AI/ML data products and business solutions. Their repository includes thousands of accelerators mapped to specific data, technology and process in the retail domain. The explainability and customization features of these accelerators has been crucial for success of critical programs in pricing, supply chain planning, store operations etc.

3. GenAI Programs

MathCo enables clients to unlock the potential of GenAI with custom accelerators, modular bots and orchestrator agents. Their approach on infusing context enhances the quality of insights and minimizes the risk of hallucinations. MathCo's LLM specialization includes LLM orchestrators, vector databases, advanced prompt engineering and guardrails. The company also integrates advanced analytics and GenAI to develop predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions across planning, operations, logistics, inventory and distribution.

Deep domain knowledge across retail, supply chain and life sciences & healthcare clubbed with its strong analytical capabilities enables MathCo to design solutions that address the specific pain points and opportunities of its clients.

For further information about MathCo, visit www.mathco.com

About MathCo:

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo’s proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D&A Providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

Media Contact:

Shreya Mukherjee

Shreya.Mukherjee@mathco.com

+91 9830742710

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44e1b6c3-57b5-47f0-885b-cc5ae922c0d4

The Math Company The Math Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.