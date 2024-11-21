Franky's Excavation Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Major Expansion Plans in Pierce County, Washington

Franky's Excavation's in Tacoma Washington Logo Weight Scale for Trucks Excavation Project in Tacoma, WA Excavation for Utilities Job in Tacoma Washington

Tacoma's leading excavation contractor celebrates a decade of service, announces $1.5M equipment investment and new Rapid Response Division launching in 2025.

Over the past decade, we've grown from a single excavator to becoming Pierce County's trusted excavation partner. As we invest in new equipment and expand our services, our mission remains unchanged.” — David Frankov of Franky's Excavation

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franky's Excavation , Pierce County's premier excavation contractor and demolition specialist, marks a significant milestone celebrating 10 years of excellence in serving the Pacific Northwest community.As the leading excavation company near Tacoma, they have established themselves as the region's trusted expert in residential excavation services, commercial site preparation, and comprehensive demolition solutions."Every excavation project in Pierce County presents unique challenges," shares David Frankov, founder and lead excavation contractor at Franky's Excavation. "Our deep understanding of Tacoma's soil conditions and terrain, combined with our hydro excavation equipment, allows us to deliver exceptional results while maintaining the highest safety standards."The company's extensive service portfolio showcases their versatility in the excavation industry. Their residential excavation services include foundation digging, basement excavation, utility trenching, and professional land grading.For commercial clients, they offer comprehensive site preparation, vacuum excavation services, demolition solutions, and specialized drainage and excavation services. Each project benefits from their team's certified expertise and state-of-the-art excavation equipment."We've strategically developed our service offerings based on Pierce County's unique construction needs," explains Frankov. "From precise pool excavation for homeowners to complex commercial site preparation, our team brings specialized knowledge to every project phase."Their services now include advanced drainage solutions, retaining wall preparation, and environmental remediation work, meeting the evolving needs of the region's construction industry.Recent notable projects include the successful completion of several major commercial site preparations in downtown Tacoma, where precise grading and expert land management were crucial. In Pierce County, the team recently handled multiple residential excavation projects, showcasing their ability to work efficiently in diverse terrain conditions while maintaining strict environmental compliance."What sets us apart as Tacoma's trusted excavation and demolition contractor is our comprehensive approach," explains Frankov. "From mini excavation services to large-scale commercial excavation projects, our team provides complete solutions including underground utility location, professional grading services, and advanced soil stabilization techniques."The company's commitment to excellence extends beyond individual projects. Franky's Excavation maintains active partnerships with local contractors throughout Pierce County, from Puyallup to Gig Harbor. Their dedication to environmental responsibility is evident in their sustainable demolition practices and material recycling initiatives.Looking toward the future, Franky's Excavation announces several strategic expansions to meet growing regional demands. "We're investing over $1.5 million in new equipment acquisitions," reveals Frankov. "This includes adding two new Caterpillar excavators and specialized attachments for precise grading work, enabling us to handle larger commercial projects while maintaining our commitment to residential services."The company's growth plans include the launch of their new Rapid Response Division in early 2025, designed to handle emergency excavation needs and time-sensitive projects across Pierce County.This expansion will create twelve new jobs and introduce specialized services for urgent foundation excavation repairs, emergency utility access, and disaster response situations.Additionally, Franky's Excavation is developing a dedicated Commercial Services Division to support the region's growing development needs. "With Tacoma's commercial construction boom, we're positioning ourselves to handle multiple large-scale projects simultaneously," notes Frankov."Our new division will focus exclusively on commercial site preparation, including specialized services for multi-story foundations and complex grade transitions."The company's expertise has earned recognition across Pierce County, from University Place to Puyallup. Their dedication to quality workmanship is evident in their consistent 5-star ratings and numerous referrals from satisfied clients throughout the South Sound region.For more information about Franky's Excavation's expanded services or to schedule a consultation, visit their website at frankysexcavation.com. Local property owners and developers can also visit their Tacoma location to discuss their excavation needs in person.About Franky's Excavation:Located in Tacoma, Franky's Excavation provides comprehensive excavation, land clearing, and demolition services throughout Pierce County. With a decade of experience and a commitment to excellence, they continue to set the standard for professional excavation services in the Pacific Northwest.Their growing fleet of equipment and expanding team of certified professionals positions them as the region's most capable excavation contractor for projects of any scale.

