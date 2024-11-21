BingEx Limited to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (“BingEx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier services provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe9d056d0687d428688467915cc4980b1

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ishansong.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About BingEx Limited

BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, BingEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ishansong.com .

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

BingEx Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@ishansong.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com

