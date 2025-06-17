TORRAS Announces the Launch of Q3 Air Series: A Refined Evolution in Stand-Based Phone Case Design

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS, a longstanding innovator in the stand-style phone case category, today officially introduced its latest model—the Q3 Air Series. As the third-generation iteration in TORRAS’s flagship lineup, the Q3 Air Series reflects a continued commitment to thoughtful design, user-focused functionality, and aesthetic versatility.

Designed for Evolving Lifestyles

Engineered for iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max and the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max, the Q3 Air Series targets users who seek a balance between protection, practicality, and refined style. The design caters especially to individuals between the ages of 33 and 55, whose routines often span professional, personal, and outdoor settings.

Drawing from contemporary fashion influences, the Q3 Air combines technical performance with visual sophistication. The case is intended to function seamlessly across diverse environments—from workspaces and city commutes to travel and leisure—without compromising on elegance or durability.

Structural Enhancements and Materials

The Q3 Air Series introduces an updated air-cushioned architecture, strategically integrated at the top and bottom edges for improved shock absorption. Side panels feature a lattice-textured finish to enhance grip and handling.

On the back, TORRAS retains its recognizable Guardian-style panel, now upgraded with a proprietary Tora-Smooth® coating and fingerprint-resistant surface treatment. The materials are selected for durability while offering a refined tactile experience.

At the center of the case is an enhanced version of TORRAS’s 360-degree rotating stand. This mechanism remains flush with the case when not in use and allows users to rotate and lock the stand at multiple angles—providing flexibility in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Motion-Inspired Features

This generation of the Q3 series integrates a new internal airbag-inspired system, a design choice influenced by trends in activewear and ergonomics. The objective: to mirror the comfort and adaptability of performance gear within a compact everyday accessory.

Anti-friction grip points are positioned at natural contact zones along the case’s surface, reducing the likelihood of accidental drops. A ring-shaped air cushion also encircles the camera lens for added impact resistance and abrasion protection.

Color Variants: Subtle Expression Through Design

The Q3 Air Series debuts with three distinctive color options:

Lava Red – A vivid, assertive hue designed to convey energy and focus.

Glacier Sprint – A cool, calming tone inspired by alpine landscapes and outdoor tranquility.

Shadow Black – A muted, minimalist classic intended to complement both professional and rugged environments.

Continuing a Legacy of Functional Design

With the Q3 Air Series, TORRAS continues its approach to case design as more than just protection—it is an integrated lifestyle accessory. The product reflects the brand’s design ethos: offering adaptable, long-lasting solutions grounded in real-world user needs.

The Q3 Air Series is available through TORRAS’s official channels and authorized retail partners beginning this month.

Contact:

Ray Cheung TORRAS - Global Ray@torras-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a84b6a-8d7d-4bb9-bcf2-e4788d0500c3

TORRAS Q3 Air TORRAS Q3 Air

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.