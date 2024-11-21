Riverbend Homes Wins Awards at the 2024 Hill Country Parade of Homes

Leading Texas Hill Country custom home builder secures top honors for outdoor living space and architectural excellence in prestigious regional competition.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a premier custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has earned multiple awards at the prestigious 2024 Hill Country Parade of Homes. The company's Westgate #2 project garnered first place for ‘Best Outdoor Space’ and second place honors in both ‘Best Master Suite’ and ‘Best Architectural Elevations’ categories.

The award-winning Westgate #2 project, priced at $2,249,000 and located in a prime Hill Country setting, features 3,780 square feet of custom-built elegance, with five spacious bedrooms and four full baths. Designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, the home incorporates a remarkable outdoor space recognized for its inviting layout and breathtaking views. Additionally, the second-place award-winning Master Suite reflects Riverbend’s expertise in creating private, luxurious retreats, while the architectural elevations showcase the home’s striking design and timeless Hill Country aesthetic.

"These awards reflect our dedication to creating unique, personalized living spaces that exceed our clients' expectations," says Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes. "Our focus on daily on-site management and selective project approach ensures superior quality in every home we build."

Client Luke N. validates this commitment: "From start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our home's progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life."

The Hill Country Parade of Homes is an annual showcase that celebrates the area’s most innovative and visually captivating homes, spotlighting builders who push the boundaries of home design and construction. Riverbend Homes’ achievements underscore its unique design philosophy and its dedication to client satisfaction—a hallmark of its 28-year legacy in custom home building.

Another satisfied client, Ronnie B., shares: "I'm not sure words can truly express my thanks for making my wife's dream home a reality. The quality of this home, the attention to the small details, surpassed her dreams. Thank you for your input when she struggled with uncertainty, yet allowing her to make choices on her own."

"A builder with integrity that values the customers' opinions and needs for the project," adds Chris C. "It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home."

For those considering building a custom home in the Texas Hill Country, Riverbend Homes invites them to experience the "Riverbend Difference." Call (512) 468-0240 or visit the company website. Stay updated with the company’s latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website.

