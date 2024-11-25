Village Green Expands Memory Care to Highland Village, Champions & Woodlands

Memory care facilities Champions champion assisted living Memory care facilities Highland Village Elderly memory care The woodlands Nursing homes Highland Village

Village Green Expands Memory Care Services Across Texas, Enhancing Senior Living Experience

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, CHAMPION SPRINGS, THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Village Green Memory Care Communities, a trusted name in senior living, is excited to break the news that it has expanded its memory care services to other locations in Texas.This expansion marks a significant step in Village Green’s ongoing mission to provide exceptional care at memory care facilities in Highland Village , Champions, and The Woodlands, enhancing the lives of residents while offering peace of mind to their families.For families, navigating the complexities of memory care can be emotionally and physically exhausting.Village Green’s home-like, compassionate environment alleviates these concerns, ensuring residents feel secure and well-cared for while providing families peace of mind.A New Standard in Memory CareVillage Green sets a new standard in memory care by offering personalized, compassionate services tailored to each resident's unique needs. Our approach ensures residents maintain dignity while receiving the highest level of care.Comprehensive Care Designed for Every NeedVillage Green has long been known for providing personalized, holistic care with a focus on the individual needs of residents.Specializing in memory care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and other cognitive challenges, Village Green’s expanded memory care facilities in Champions , Highland Village, and The Woodlands will bring the same high standard of care that families have come to trust.The environment at Village Green is designed to feel warm, welcoming, and familiar. Each resident’s care plan is tailored to their unique needs, and the highly trained staff is committed to offering support with dignity and respect.This approach ensures that residents can maintain their independence while receiving the help they need for daily living.Deserie R. Chapman, a grateful family member, spoke about her experiences at Village Green:""Village Green is structured on the absolute best care and beautiful home environment for anyone’s loved one that is going through memory care diseases. They are very knowledgeable, well-trained, and are so very compassionate to each individual’s different needs. I absolutely love Village Green. I would place my own mother there, and I’d pray my children would do the same for me if need be. Village Green is definitely sublime.""Health Care That CaresComprehensive health care is a cornerstone of the Village Green community, including our expanded locations for assisted living in The Woodlands , Champions, and Highland Village.A dedicated team of healthcare professionals provides 24/7 care and regular health assessments to ensure that all medical needs are met. This means residents can focus on living their lives while their physical, emotional, and medical well-being are constantly monitored.Medication management is another vital part of the service offering. Given the complexities of managing prescriptions, the staff at Village Green ensures all medications are administered accurately and on time, providing peace of mind to families.Darla Mills, another family member, recalled how Village Green stood out to her during the decision-making process:""I would like to express and share my heartfelt thanks to the Manager of Village Green Alzheimer’s Care Home – Tomball. We toured numerous assisted living communities both large and small, including other Village Green communities. Laura offered to meet with us at our convenience on a Saturday afternoon. After our meeting we walked outside, looked at each other and said, ‘this is the place.’ We all loved Laura!""Safety and SecurityThe safety and security of residents is a primary concern for Village Green. The memory care facilities in Champions, Highland Village, and The Woodlands are designed with safety in mind, from secure entrances and exits to non-slip flooring and well-lit common areas.Residents can move freely through the spaces, knowing they are protected by staff who are always nearby to assist when needed.For families, knowing that their loved ones are safe and in good hands provides essential peace of mind, especially when it comes to memory care.Creating a Home-like AtmosphereVillage Green’s communities are designed to feel like home, with warm, inviting spaces that promote comfort and security. Personalized private suites and cozy common areas help residents feel at ease and connected.Private Suites and Comforting SpacesVillage Green’s newly expanded locations feature beautifully designed private suites that allow residents to personalize their space.The home-like atmosphere is key to ensuring comfort and reducing confusion—elements that are particularly important for seniors with memory impairments.The calming decor, familiar furniture, and open, spacious designs are intentional features to help residents feel as though they are living in a secure, supportive environment.The common areas also reflect this home-like environment. Open, inviting spaces provide residents with the opportunity to engage with others while maintaining their privacy when desired. Family visits are encouraged, with comfortable areas for visiting and sharing meals together.Meals and DiningMeals are an essential part of every day at Village Green, with dining designed to foster a sense of community. Residents enjoy family-style meals where they can gather, share, and socialize over delicious, nutritious food.The meals are prepared with care, considering residents’ dietary needs, likes, and dislikes to ensure that every dining experience is enjoyable.Village Green takes extra care to ensure that meals are not only nutritious but also pleasing to the eye and palate, helping residents enjoy their food and feel nourished both physically and emotionally.Penelope Fleetwood, whose late husband Wallace was cared for at Village Green’s Eden Memory Care, reflected on the quality of the services provided:""My husband, Wallace Fleetwood, was a resident of Eden Memory Care for several months before his death in October. I’m writing to you to tell you that I was very pleased with the care Wallace received at Eden. The staff was caring during a very difficult transition. The Covid crisis and resulting restrictions of family visits made adjustment most troublesome. The response of your director, Raquel Medina, made all the difference. Raquel made herself available 24/7 and sent photos and reports to let us know how Wallace was adjusting. I hope you realize what a jewel you have in Raquel!""Grooming and HygieneSelf-care is an important part of preserving dignity and confidence for seniors with memory impairments. Village Green, offering assisted living in The Woodlands, Champions, and Highland Village, provides grooming and hygiene support with respect and empathy.The dedicated staff ensures residents receive assistance with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. They work closely with each resident to ensure they feel comfortable and well cared for.Whether it’s a simple task like brushing hair or a more involved procedure, residents receive the highest dignity and respect.Skill Training and ActivitiesVillage Green offers an abundance of activities designed to engage residents, stimulate cognitive function, and encourage interaction.Skill-based activities such as art, baking, and gardening not only provide enjoyment but also support cognitive health and promote a sense of accomplishment.Residents are encouraged to participate in a wide variety of activities designed to meet different levels of skill and interests.Village Green’s monthly calendar includes holiday crafts, art classes, and other fun events aimed at creating a sense of purpose and joy for residents.Entertainment and Social EngagementVillage Green believes that social interaction is vital to the emotional well-being of seniors. The community calendar includes music sessions, holiday parties, movie nights, and other forms of entertainment to create a vibrant atmosphere.These activities encourage residents to remain connected to their community and enjoy life to the fullest.Ashley Lewis, a Village Green staff member, shared her passion for providing such care:""I can honestly say this is more than just a job. My coworkers and I work out of love and we care for each individual as if they were our own family. Most importantly, we treat them how we would want to be treated. They are and will always be our main priority. Their happiness really means a lot to us. I haven’t been here long, but I can honestly say we all work together to achieve a common goal, which is loving and caring for each individual daily until their transition.""The Joy of PetsRecognizing the therapeutic benefits of animals, Village Green incorporates pet companionship into daily life. Therapy pets help reduce stress, improve mood, and bring comfort to residents. This feature not only enhances the emotional well-being of residents but also provides them with a loving and comforting presence.Supporting Families Every Step of the WayFamily involvement is encouraged at Village Green Memory Care. Families are invited to participate in the care process, helping ensure their loved ones receive the personalized attention they deserve.Whether it’s joining in on activities, enjoying family-style meals, or participating in care planning, Village Green fosters an open, inclusive environment where families are actively involved in the care process.Village Green understands that choosing a memory care facility in Highland Village, Champions, or The Woodlands is a major decision. With a proven track record of excellence, families in these cities and the surrounding areas can trust that their loved ones are in good hands.Why People Love Village Green?Village Green is more than just a memory care provider—it’s a supportive partner for families on the journey of aging.Expanding to Highland Village, Champions, and The Woodlands means even more families can experience the Village Green difference: expert care, compassion, and a nurturing, home-like environment where residents thrive.Village Green Memory Care Communities: Expanding excellence, enriching lives.

