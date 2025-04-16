Mini Goldendoodle, Labradoodle, Spoodle & Cavapoo Puppies with a Focus on Health

Mini Goldendoodle- Mini Labradoodle - F1bb Mini Labradoodle -- F1bb Mini Goldendoodle --

Mini Goldendoodle & Labradoodle puppies raised for health, temperament, and early socialization—ideal family companions with loving personalities.

STAPLES, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mini Goldendoodle Mini Labradoodle , Spoodle and Cavapoo Puppies with Focus on Health and Socialization Puppies Up North has been a reputable state-licensed dog breeder located in Minnesota for the past 15 years. Puppies Up North breeds mini goldendoodles, mini labradoodles, Spoodles and Cavapoos and operates in compliance with all state and federal regulations related to animal care and welfare.Breeding practices include early exposure to various environments, routine health monitoring, and the implementation of a 100 point socialization process. All of our adult dogs are housed in our state-of-the art facility and receive daily loves and cuddles, daily runs on our 100 acres as well as veterinary care, with yearly vets checks, shots, and dewormings. All our Puppies are handled on a daily basis and introduced to common household sounds, smells and settings as part of their early development.Our Mini goldendoodles are a cross between miniature poodles and F1b Mini Goldendoodles. Our Mini Labradoodles result from breeding miniature poodles with F1b Mini Labradoodles. Our Spoodles are mixed with Mini poodles and F1 Cocker Spaniels. Our Cavapoos are a mix of Mini poodles and F1 King Charles Cavalier Spaniels. These mixed breeds may show a range of traits inherited from their parent breeds, including coat variation, behavior, and trainability.Health protocols followed by Puppies Up North include vaccinations, deworming, and an 80 point vet check conducted by licensed veterinarians. Puppies are placed in homes based on availability and general assessments of compatibility through our application process. In conversations with Puppies Up North, Prospective owners and Puppies Up North talk through the needs of the prospective family which specific breed is appropriate for their specific situation and home. Puppies Up North does provide potty training on an initial basis while they are in their care. Puppies Up North suggests training services after placement but may share general information about introducing a puppy into a new environment.Puppies Up North is a home based business and likes to be called “puppy specialists” Puppies Up North does not operate as a shelter, rescue, or third-party placement service. It functions solely as a breeding facility. Puppies Up North is involved with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health Advisory Board for Breeders of Excellence and participates in discussions related to breeding practices.Inquiries about available litters and placement procedures can be made via phone or email as found on https://puppiesupnorth.com/ websitePuppies Up North follows a documented placement process, which includes contacting https://puppiesupnorth.com/ by reviewing available puppies, and selecting from those available. You would then go to the Adoption form and fill it out. We provide a three year guarantee providing you continue to feed the excellent dog food that we recommend.Contact Information:(320)-250-2464puppiesupnorth.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.