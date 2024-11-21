Global Automotive Turbocharger Market to Reach US$ 34.79 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓.𝟒𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating it will exceed 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟒.𝟕𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟔% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Turbochargers, integral to enhancing engine performance and fuel efficiency, are witnessing surging demand driven by global emission regulations, the shift towards lightweight vehicles, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive sector. As the world moves towards sustainable mobility solutions, turbocharged engines are becoming a preferred choice among automakers to meet stringent efficiency standards without compromising performance.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
The automotive turbocharger market is fundamentally driven by stringent global emission norms. In an era marked by heightened environmental awareness and regulatory pressures, the automotive industry faces a significant challenge: to reduce emissions while maintaining, or even enhancing, vehicle performance. This imperative has catalyzed the rapid development and adoption of turbocharging technologies. Turbochargers, by design, enable more efficient combustion by forcing extra compressed air into the combustion chamber, thereby increasing the engine's efficiency and power output. This efficiency is crucial in meeting the rigorous standards set by emission regulations worldwide, such as the Euro 6 norms in Europe, and equivalent standards in other major markets. These regulations mandate significant reductions in harmful emissions like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter from vehicles.
As countries tighten these norms, automotive manufacturers are increasingly turning to turbochargers as a viable solution to comply without compromising on engine performance. The technology is particularly relevant in the context of downsizing engine capacities – a prevalent strategy where smaller engines are boosted to achieve the power output of larger engines, resulting in lower emissions and improved fuel economy.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
BorgWarner Inc.
Bullseye Power Turbo Chargers
Continental AG
Cummins Inc.
Garrett Motion Inc.
HKS Co., Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger
IHI Corporation
Magnum Performance Turbos Inc.
Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
Precision Turbo and Engine
Man Energy Solutions
MAHLE GMBH
Melett Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐨 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Single-Turbo
Twin-Turbo
Twin-Scroll Turbo
Variable Geometry Turbo
Variable Twin Scroll Turbo
Wastegate
Electric Turbo
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Passenger
Commercial
Sports Car
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Petrol
Diesel
CNG & LPG
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
OEM
Aftermarket
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
