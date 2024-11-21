Global Electric Vehicle Bearing Market to Reach US$ 64.73 Billion by 2032, Registering a Remarkable CAGR of 32.14%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐄𝐕) 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for unprecedented growth, with its valuation surging from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓.𝟐𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟒.𝟕𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟐.𝟏𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The rapid adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, propelled by stringent environmental regulations, government incentives, and advancements in EV technology, has significantly boosted the demand for specialized bearings tailored to the unique requirements of electric drivetrains. EV bearings play a pivotal role in enhancing vehicle efficiency, reducing friction, and ensuring durability in high-speed, high-temperature operating conditions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞
The automotive industry is currently experiencing a significant transformation with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As these vehicles gain traction in the EV-bearing market, it becomes essential to understand the intricacies of their components, especially when contrasting them with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Electric vehicle bearings are subjected to a temperature range that's approximately 20% higher than what traditional ICE bearings encounter. This increased temperature gradient is largely attributed to their close proximity to the electric motor and the high-speed rotations they undergo. Consequently, this necessitates a deviation in material composition and the type of lubrication used. When it comes to speed and load dynamics, a significant 85% of EVs operate at higher RPMs compared to traditional vehicles. This operational characteristic demands bearings that are adept at managing increased speeds and axial loads.
Our research indicates that when traditional bearings are deployed in an EV setting, they exhibit a 30% decline in their expected lifespan. This reduction can be attributed to the distinctive operational stresses that EVs impose on these components. Material composition is another domain witnessing a shift in the global EV bearing market. A substantial 70% of EV manufacturers are now gravitating towards ceramic hybrid bearings. Their preference stems from these bearings' superior ability to endure higher temperatures and their enhanced resistance to electrical arcing.
Apart from this, electric vehicles inherently have a quieter operational profile compared to ICE vehicles. This difference has set consumer expectations, with a whopping 90% anticipating a more silent ride from EVs. This expectation underscores the need for low-noise bearings in electric vehicles. Additionally, lubrication practices for EVs diverge from those of traditional vehicles. The greases that have been standard for ICE bearings don't cut EVs. A staggering 95% of EV manufacturers are now advocating the use of specialty lubricants to thwart premature wear and tear.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
AB SKF
C&U Group Co., Ltd.
Fersa Bearings S.A.
ILJIN Co., Ltd.
JTEKT Corporation
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
NBC Bearings (NEI Ltd.)
NMB Technologies Corporation
NRB Bearings Limited
NSK Ltd.
NTN Corporation
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
The Timken Company
Zhejiang XCC Group Co., Ltd.
Other prominent players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
Roller Bearing
Tapered Roller Bearing
Needle Roller Bearing
Cylindrical Roller Bearing
Other
Ball Bearing
Deep Groove Ball Bearing
Angular Contact Bearing
Self-Aligning Ball Bearing
Other
Composite Bearing
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
Steel
Ceramic
Polymer
Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
OEMs
Aftermarket
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Gearbox/Transmission
Motor
E-Axle
Wheel
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
