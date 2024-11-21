Global Smart City Platforms Market Growth: Projected to Reach $316.31 Billion by 2028 with an Impressive 12.2% CAGR

Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The smart city platforms market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $316.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The smart city platforms market has expanded rapidly, growing from $176.32 billion in 2023 to $199.86 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is driven by urbanization, demand for efficient public services, environmental concerns, and advancements in IoT technology.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Smart City Platforms Market and Its Growth Rate?

The smart city platforms market is projected to grow to $316.31 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.2%. Growth drivers include 5G integration, disaster management, and data analytics expansion. Trends include open data initiatives, resilience integration, and AI-powered analytics.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Smart City Platforms Market with a Free Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9025&type=smp

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Smart City Platforms Market?

The growth of the smart city platforms sector is being propelled by rapid urbanization. As more people move from rural to urban areas, smart city platforms help improve urban management and enhance the quality of life for citizens.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-city-platforms-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Smart City Platforms Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Smart City Platforms Market?

Technological advancements are a key trend in the smart city platforms industry. Major players are developing new technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

What Are the Segments of the Global Smart City Platforms Market?

1) By Offering: Platforms, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud

3) By Delivery Model: Offshore, Hybrid, Onshore

4) By Application: Smart Infrastructure, Smart Governance and Smart Education, Smart Energy, Smart Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Buildings, Other Applications

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Smart City Platforms Market

North America was the largest region in the smart city platforms global market in 2023. The regions covered in the smart city platforms report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Smart City Platforms Market Defined?

Smart city platforms are open technological architectures that enable towns to connect their existing systems and share municipal information with residents or other entities, fostering innovation and interoperability.

The Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Smart City Platforms Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Smart City Platforms Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into smart city platforms market size, smart city platforms market drivers and trends, smart city platforms global market major players, smart city platforms competitors' revenues, smart city platforms global market positioning, and smart city platforms market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

IoT in Smart Cities Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-smart-cities-global-market-report

Smart Cities Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-cities-global-market-report

5G Security Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-security-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.