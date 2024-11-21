North America Low-Speed Electric Vehicle Market Poised for Remarkable Growth | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐋𝐒𝐄𝐕) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by increasing environmental awareness, advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟗𝟒.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market is projected to reach an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟓𝟒𝟗.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟖𝟑% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Low-speed electric vehicles, known for their energy efficiency and suitability for short-distance commutes, have garnered significant attention across urban and suburban areas. The rising adoption of LSEVs in applications such as last-mile delivery, campus mobility, and personal transportation is expected to propel market expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬: Increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions has encouraged the adoption of LSEVs as eco-friendly transportation alternatives.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Improvements in battery technology and extended vehicle range are enhancing the practicality of LSEVs.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Supportive policies, subsidies, and investments in EV infrastructure are fostering market growth.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Demand for cost-effective and sustainable urban mobility solutions is driving LSEV adoption.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Accell Group N.V.
Bintelli Electric Vehicles
Deere & Company
HDK Electric Vehicles
Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
Pedego Electric Bikes
Polaris Industries
Razer LLC
Sonders
Textron Inc.
Zero Motorcycle Inc.
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Passenger Vehicle
Cargo/Commercial Vehicle
By Voltage
48 V
60 V
72 V
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲
Lithium-Ion Battery
Lead-Acid Batteries
Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
2 - 10 kWh (Two Wheelers)
4 - 8 kWh (Three Wheelers)
15 - 20 kWh (Four Wheelers)
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝
30 km/h
40 km/h
50 km/h
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
University Campus
Golf Course and Stadiums
Airport
Amusement Park
Cargo Delivery
Hotels And Resorts
Residential Premises
Commercial Premises
Construction and Industrial
Private Landscaping
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
US
Canada
Mexico
