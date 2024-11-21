China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation (Jiangsu) Development and Management Ltd & Volar Air Strategic Partnership

In a significant step toward advancing the future of sustainable aviation, China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone and Volar Air Mobility have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of a comprehensive g

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step toward advancing the future of sustainable aviation, China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone and Volar Air Mobility have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of a comprehensive green aviation ecosystem within the United Arab Emirates. Following the earlier announcement in September this year, this groundbreaking partnership for establishing Green Aviation Technology Hub in the UAE during the ICAO Advanced Air Mobility Symposium in Montreal encompasses aircraft manufacturing, research and development (R&D), technical training, and innovative green financing solutions. The initiative aims to serve as a regional anchor for green aviation technology companies, bolstering the UAE’s standing as a global leader in sustainable and innovative aviation.

The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation aircraft and infrastructure designed to minimize environmental impact while meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly air mobility solutions. By leveraging Volar Air Mobility’s expertise in advanced air mobility solutions and the robust industrial network fostered by the China-UAE partnership, this initiative aims to create synergies that drive technological innovation and promote economic growth in the region.

Key areas of focus also include:

● Establishment of a comprehensive Green Aviation Start-up and acceleration Program to foster entrepreneurship in partnership with Abu Dhabi University and beyond;

● Facilitating the establishment of the regional headquarters of the International Association for Green Aviation (IAGA) in Abu Dhabi.

(Mr. Zou Yonggang) General Manager of China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation (Jiangsu) Development and Management Ltd, remarked,” This collaboration is expected to attract international green aviation technology companies and pave the way for new economic opportunities, reflecting the UAE’s strategic vision for sustainability, innovation, and leadership in clean energy"

Henry Hooi, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Holding Company, stated, At Volar Air Mobility, our mission has always been to drive positive change in the aviation sector. This collaboration is more than just a partnership; it is a shared commitment to creating a sustainable future and transforming how the world thinks about air mobility.”

Saif Aldarmaki, Founding Partner of Volar Air Mobility Industries, added, "The development of a comprehensive green aviation ecosystem in the UAE will not only advance our environmental goals but also create economic opportunities and position the region as a global leader in sustainable air travel"

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Volar Air Mobility Industries, added "Innovation thrives through collaboration, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to harnessing advanced technology to create a more sustainable aviation industry. Together, we will lead the charge toward a greener, more efficient future for air travel.

About China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC Park)

The China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC Park), located in KEZAD's free zone, spans 2.2 square kilometers. The Zone aims to foster industrial and economic collaboration between the two nations. It supports the UAE’s industrial goals under the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy. Accredited as China’s first Industrial Capacity Cooperation Zone under the Belt and Road Initiative, it serves as a platform to attract leading Chinese companies to establish projects in Abu Dhabi.

About Volar Air Mobility Holding Company

Volar Air Mobility is a pioneering company in the field of advanced air mobility solutions, dedicated to developing sustainable aviation technologies that drive the future of air travel and reduce environmental impact. The company holds exclusive commercialization rights for selected markets globally for the RX-series Electric Aircraft and is dedicated to fostering sustainable aviation technologies that contribute to a green future.

Legal Disclaimer:

