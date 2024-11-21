PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 21, 2024 Cayetano slams DPWH for insufficient consultations on LLRN, PAREX projects Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday called out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for its failure to conduct sufficient consultations with stakeholders on the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network (LLRN) and Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) projects, leading to disruptions in the affected areas. Cayetano raised concerns about these projects to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan through budget sponsor Senator Grace Poe during the Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the department on November 20, 2024. "We asked you a thousand times... Hindi ninyo kami kinonsulta," Cayetano said to Bonoan regarding the LLRN project. The senator emphasized that despite the DPWH's consultations with towns along the project's path, no consultation has taken place with the City of Taguig, where eight kilometers of the project will be situated. Cayetano shared how the project has worsened traffic congestion in parts of the city due to insufficient coordination with the city's officials. "Thirty minutes for less than one kilometer [ang traffic]. Hindi pa todo rush hour iyon kaya sabi ko kay Secretary, may problema tayo roon at baka kailangan ninyo na maglagay ng flyover," he said. Proving his point on poor planning, Cayetano highlighted the issue regarding the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) compound in Taguig, where constructing a flyover to alleviate traffic congestion is deemed unfeasible. "Y'ung DOST hindi basta pumapayag sa flyover kasi may mga equipment sila roon na kapag nag-she-shake ay naaapektuhan kaya hindi sila pumayag," he said. Turning to the PAREX project, a proposed highway over the Pasig River, Cayetano questioned whether it was being planned thoroughly to avoid the pitfalls of the LLRN project. "Many urban planners have posted that in (South) Korea pinatatanggal pa nila ang mga highway sa ibabaw ng river, so tayo bakit pa natin papatungan y'ung Pasig River?" he said. Cayetano said he will also raise the issue with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the lead agency for the PAREX project. While the senator is not completely against these projects, he emphasized the importance of proper and sufficient consultations with all stakeholders for future DPWH projects rather than mere bureaucratic box-ticking. "Ang ginawa ng mga tao ninyo, pa-appointment nang pa-appointment, nagtatambak ng mga dokumento, pero walang tunay na consultation," he said. Cayetano, binatikos ang DPWH sa kakulangan ng konsultasyon sa LLRN, PAREX projects Binatikos ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) dahil sa umano'y kakulangan ng konsultasyon sa mga stakeholder kaugnay ng Laguna Lakeshore Road Network (LLRN) at Pasig River Expressway (PAREX) projects. Aniya, nagdudulot ito ng malaking abala sa mga apektadong lugar. Inilabas ni Cayetano ang kanyang mga hinaing kay DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan sa ginanap na deliberasyon sa Senado nitong November 20, 2024 ukol sa proposed 2025 budget ng DPWH. "We asked you a thousand times... Hindi ninyo kami kinonsulta," wika ni Cayetano kay Bonoan ukol sa LLRN project. Binanggit ng senador na kahit nagsagawa ng konsultasyon ang DPWH sa ilang bayan na dadaanan ng proyekto, walang naging konsultasyon sa Lungsod ng Taguig, kung saan walong kilometro ng proyekto ang matatagpuan. Ibinahagi rin ni Cayetano na pinalala ng proyekto ang trapiko sa ilang bahagi ng lungsod dahil sa kakulangan ng koordinasyon sa lokal na pamahalaan. "Thirty minutes for less than one kilometer [ang traffic]. Hindi pa todo rush hour iyon kaya sabi ko kay Secretary, may problema tayo roon at baka kailangan ninyo na maglagay ng flyover," wika niya. Bilang patunay ng hindi magandang pagpaplano, ibinahagi rin ni Cayetano ang isyu sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST) compound sa Taguig, kung saan hindi naging posible ang pagtatayo ng flyover upang maibsan ang trapiko. "Y'ung DOST hindi basta pumapayag sa flyover kasi may mga equipment sila roon na kapag nag-she-shake ay naaapektuhan kaya hindi sila pumayag," wika niya. Sa usapin ng PAREX project, ang pinaplanong itayong kalsada sa ibabaw ng Ilog Pasig, tinanong ni Cayetano kung sapat ang pagpaplano rito upang maiwasan ang mga problemang naranasan sa LLRN project. "Many urban planners have posted that in Korea pinatatanggal pa nila ang mga highway sa ibabaw ng river, so tayo bakit pa natin papatungan y'ung Pasig River?" wika niya. Nais ding banggitin ito ni Cayetano sa Department of Transportation (DOTr), ang nangungunang ahensya para sa PAREX project. Bagama't hindi tutol ang senador sa mga proyektong ito, iginiit niya ang kahalagahan ng maayos at sapat na konsultasyon sa lahat ng stakeholder para sa mga proyekto ng DPWH. "Ang ginawa ng mga tao ninyo, pa-appointment nang pa-appointment, nagtatambak ng mga dokumento, pero walang tunay na consultation," wika niya.

