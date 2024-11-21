Global Programmatic Advertising Market Growth: Projected to Reach $28.12 Billion by 2028 with an Impressive 22.6% CAGR

Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The programmatic advertising market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The programmatic advertising market has seen exponential growth, forecasted to grow from $9.75 billion in 2023 to $12.46 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 27.8%. Key factors include data-driven targeting, audience segmentation, and video advertising trends.

How Big Is the Global Programmatic Advertising Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The programmatic advertising market is expected to grow exponentially, reaching $28.12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.6%. Growth factors include privacy compliance and contextual targeting, with trends like real-time bidding and supply path optimization.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Programmatic Advertising Market?

The expansion of the mobile industry is a key factor driving the programmatic advertising market. Advancements in mobile technology and widespread internet usage are contributing to automated, data-driven advertising strategies, targeting users efficiently and cost-effectively.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Programmatic Advertising Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Adobe Advertising Cloud, AdReady Inc., NextRoll Inc, Magnite Inc, Baidu Inc, Google Ad Manager, The Trade Desk Inc., MediaMath Inc, XandrInc, Criteo S.A., Verizon Media Ventures Inc., HABIB EXCHANGE Co, PubMatic Inc, OpenX Software Ltd., Outbrain Inc., Taboola Inc., SpotX Inc., Sizmek Inc, Roku Inc, Quantcast Corporation, IgnitionOne Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Programmatic Advertising Market Size?

Technological advancement is a significant trend gaining momentum in the programmatic advertising industry. The sector is integrating next-generation technologies like data science, AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), text APIs, and CRM (customer relationship management) software into programmatic advertising. These advanced solutions provide comprehensive engagement and enhanced optimization alongside automation. Key players in this market are focused on delivering technologically sophisticated programmatic advertising solutions to attract more customers and strengthen their market position.

How Is the Global Programmatic Advertising Market Segmented?

1) By Media Type: Audio Ads, DOOH, Digital Display, Social Ads, Video Ads

2) By Device: Mobile, Desktop

3) By Enterprise Size: SMBs, Large Enterprises

4) By End User: Education, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Travel

North America: The Leading Region in the Programmatic Advertising Market

North America was the largest region in the programmatic advertising market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the programmatic advertising report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Programmatic Advertising Market?

Programmatic advertising utilizes automated technology for buying and selling advertising space, aiming to improve both efficiency and targeting accuracy. Machine learning and AI optimization replace traditional human negotiations in this process.

The Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Programmatic Advertising Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into programmatic advertising market size, programmatic advertising market drivers and trends, programmatic advertising global market major players, programmatic advertising competitors' revenues, programmatic advertising global market positioning, and programmatic advertising market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

