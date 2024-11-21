St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and More
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008957
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 20, 2024, at approximately 1456 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, located at 586 Lower Pln in Bradford
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Attempted Assault on Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Anne Taylor
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1456 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported trespass at Hannaford in Bradford. Troopers arrived on scene and met with Anne Taylor (73) who was identified as the trespasser. Troopers learned that Taylor was causing a scene in the store and was asked to leave numerous times.
While advising Taylor that she needed to leave the premises, Taylor tried to re-enter Hannaford and was placed under arrest for Unlawful Trespass. While being taken into custody Taylor screamed and disturbed the peace and began to resist the Trooper's efforts to arrest her. Taylor also attempted to bite the hand of one of the Troopers but was unsuccessful. Taylor was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.