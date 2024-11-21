St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and More

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008957

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 20, 2024, at approximately 1456 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford, located at 586 Lower Pln in Bradford

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Attempted Assault on Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Anne Taylor

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1456 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported trespass at Hannaford in Bradford. Troopers arrived on scene and met with Anne Taylor (73) who was identified as the trespasser. Troopers learned that Taylor was causing a scene in the store and was asked to leave numerous times.

While advising Taylor that she needed to leave the premises, Taylor tried to re-enter Hannaford and was placed under arrest for Unlawful Trespass. While being taken into custody Taylor screamed and disturbed the peace and began to resist the Trooper's efforts to arrest her. Taylor also attempted to bite the hand of one of the Troopers but was unsuccessful. Taylor was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.