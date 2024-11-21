Westminster Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B1007776

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1728 hours

STREET: Chester Rd.

TOWN: Grafton, Vermont

CROSS STREET: Ellsworth St.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Withheld until next of kin is notified

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Significant head injury

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/20/2024, at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of Chester Rd. and Ellsworth Rd. In Grafton. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with significant injuries. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jordan at 802- 722- 4600.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending.

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.