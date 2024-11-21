Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B1007776            

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan

STATION: Westminster                        

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1728 hours

STREET: Chester Rd.

TOWN: Grafton, Vermont

CROSS STREET: Ellsworth St.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Withheld until next of kin is notified

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Significant head injury

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

  

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/20/2024, at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of Chester Rd. and Ellsworth Rd. In Grafton. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with significant injuries. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jordan at 802- 722- 4600.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending.

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

Westminster Barracks/ Crash

