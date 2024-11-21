Westminster Barracks/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B1007776
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1728 hours
STREET: Chester Rd.
TOWN: Grafton, Vermont
CROSS STREET: Ellsworth St.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Withheld until next of kin is notified
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Significant head injury
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/20/2024, at approximately 1728 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of Chester Rd. and Ellsworth Rd. In Grafton. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with significant injuries. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Tpr. Jordan at 802- 722- 4600.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending.
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
