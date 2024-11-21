Major US defence company sets up in SA

Release date: 21/11/24

Following repeated engagement with the Malinauskas Government over more than a year, SNC has opened its Australian headquarters in South Australia, further solidifying the state’s position at the forefront of the nation’s defence industry.

The major US defence company’s newly established Australian subsidiary, SNC AUS, has joined the more than 160 organisations that already call Lot Fourteen home.

In 2023 the Malinauskas Government’s US trade office began working with SNC, which employs around 4,000 people globally, to explore opportunities to stimulate economic growth in South Australia and play a pivotal role in the AUKUS agreement.

Premier Peter Malinauskas advocated the strength of the South Australian defence ecosystem when he met with SNC during a defence-focused trade mission to the US in May this year, before Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs met with the company in September.

SNC specialises in aircraft modernisation and integration, electronic warfare technologies, and innovative software solutions that enable connected protection through command, control and communications systems.

Its Australian subsidiary will focus on delivering technologies including electronic warfare architecture, digital radio frequency, and unmanned platforms and sensors.

SNC AUS will benefit from Lot Fourteen’s world-class collaborative research and business ecosystem that is dedicated to driving productivity and solving complex global challenges across space, defence and critical technologies.

The company is already engaged with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with plans to further expand its local presence and unlock new technology job opportunities for South Australians.

The new headquarters complements SNC’s existing presence in the United States and the United Kingdom, aligning with the AUKUS trilateral security partnership.

SNC AUS will co-locate with world-leading organisations including the Australian Space Agency, SmartSat CRC, Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre, the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, Stone & Chalk and Amazon Web Services at Lot Fourteen.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia is cementing its reputation as the Defence State, with yet another global defence company expanding its footprint in Adelaide.

Securing SNC’s presence at Lot Fourteen is a coup for South Australia, on the back of BAE Systems announcing it will be basing its head office at the North Terrace innovation district.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

We’re thrilled to welcome SNC to South Australia, a highly regarded addition to Lot Fourteen and our connected and coordinated defence and space ecosystem.

South Australia offers global companies such as SNC world-class research institutions, an enterprising and innovative business community and a highly skilled workforce, which builds on our proud history of delivering some of the nation’s largest and most complex defence projects.

Home to seven of the world’s top 10 defence companies, South Australia’s capability spans the land, maritime, air, space and cyber domains across the state’s network of world-class innovation places.

Attributable to Stu Wildman, SNC, Senior Vice President of Business Development

We are excited to expand SNC’s global footprint to South Australia with the launch of SNC AUS. This strategic addition to our portfolio of companies is a critical and natural step as we focus on providing innovative, life-saving technology to AUKUS partners via Australia-built solutions.

Our local presence at Lot Fourteen, co-located with many other aerospace and defence leaders, will help drive innovation and collaboration. This location was selected specifically for our expansion in Australia because of its business-friendly environment, access to a highly skilled workforce, and opportunity to augment Australia’s growing Industrial Base.

Furthermore, the seamless partnership and synergy between SNC AUS, SNC UK and SNC US will unlock previously untapped opportunities and foster the development of new, innovative products in support of the Australian Defence Force and across borders.