Vantage Circle Unlocks the Power of Strategic Recognition and Talent Practices for Thriving Workplaces

Diving into the role of Recognition in Employee Engagement and ESG-Talent Alignment

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Recognition and Rewards Platform participated in the HRSE ‘24 in Dubai. A key highlight of the event was the revolutionary concept of "Flipping the R’s" initiated by Vantage Circle, to encourage organisations to prioritise ongoing, and meaningful recognition in workplaces, rather than solely focusing on traditional rewards.A seminar titled “Flipping the R’s: Strategic Importance of Building a Thriving Culture,” was conducted, where Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer & Employee Engagement Evangelist of Vantage Circle, spoke about how timely and meaningful recognition can transform workplace culture. The concept of "Flipping the R’s" creates a culture of continuous appreciation and recognition that addresses fundamental human needs like belonging and esteem. This strategic shift in recognition helps companies align organisational goals with employees’ behaviours, driving engagement and productivity.At the event, Vantage Circle showcased its cutting-edge employee recognition and rewards platform and its proprietary AIRe Assessment Tool, designed to help organisations build a culture of appreciation, boost employee engagement, and drive performance.Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Evangelist of Vantage Circle said, “Our goal at Vantage Circle is to establish a deep sense of appreciation and belonging across organisations through recognition that transcends occasional rewards. We believe that recognition can create lasting impact when aligned with core values and designed to reinforce positive behaviour. Our platform leverages behavioural science to transform how companies engage with their employees, leading to a more motivated and high-performing workforce.”The event also featured a panel discussion, “Steal These Ideas – ESG-Talent Practices from Industry Leaders,” moderated by Santosh Kher, Advisory Board member of the Institute of Management Technology. Panelists included Rodrigo Gil (Head of Talent Acquisition, Al-Futtaim Automotive), Vincent Bouw (Director of Talent & Performance Management, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi), Aysha Sulaiman (Director of HR & Development, RAKEZ), Zainab Maghrabi (Director of Talent and Development, Saudi Geological Survey), and Pallav Popli.Another notable panel discussion was on “The Science of Recognition: How Positive Reinforcement Builds a Thriving Company Culture.” Moderated by Pallav Popli, the session included speakers Sid Benraouane (Government Advisor, Dubai Government), Shilpa Bhushan (HR Consultant Advisor, RAK Government HR Department), and Anil Kumar Misra (CEO, EDUONN). This discussion delved into the scientific principles of recognition and its critical role in enhancing employee engagement and organisational success.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wells Fargo, ACG, Commercial Bank of International to transform their approach to productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

