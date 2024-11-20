H.R. 8613, NSF and USDA Interagency Research Act

H.R. 8613 would require the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) to collaborate on research and development activities that focus on a variety of topics, including plant, animal, and microbial biology; rural economic revitalization; and emerging technologies such as machine learning. The bill also would authorize USDA and the NSF to award grants to institutions of higher education and nonprofit organizations to establish centers for agricultural research, education, and workforce development. Finally, H.R. 8613 would require USDA and the NSF to report to the Congress on their joint efforts within two years of enactment.

