H-3 Hālawa Bound closure overnight Friday Canceled

Main, News Posted on Nov 20, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the closure of the Hālawa–bound H-3 Freeway from the Halekou interchange to the Hālawa interchange from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 has been canceled, due to lack of equipment availability.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

# # #

Media contact(s):

Russell Pang

HDOT Public Information Officer

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]