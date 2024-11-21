Submit Release
Teltrans Unveils Cutting-Edge Marketing and Logistics Solutions to Revolutionize the Transportation Industry

Promotional graphic for Teltrans featuring the text 'Prioritize Safety Across Your Fleet' alongside an image of trucks parked near an industrial site. A scannable QR code labeled 'Scan Here to Learn More' and the Teltrans logo are included.

Prioritize safety across your fleet with Teltrans. Scan the code to learn more about innovative solutions for transportation safety and efficiency

Teltrans is more than just a marketing agency, it’s an agency that puts the transportation industry first, bringing a variety of marketing solutions.”
— Dan Kost, CEO, Teltrans Credit Corps
SEVERANCE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today,Teltrans proudly announces its innovative services and expansive portfolio designed to reshape the future of transportation marketing and logistics. As a leading media holding company, Teltrans offers comprehensive solutions that empower fleet managers, businesses, and drivers to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. Transportation is a part of everyday life but that doesnt mean the process has to be ordinary, let's make it extraordinary.

Teltrans drives the future of transportation marketing and advertising. We proudly represent a diverse portfolio of brands designed to revolutionize the transportation industry. From CRM software enhanced with artificial intelligence to social media management and specialized HR recruiting services, Teltrans delivers tools that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. Notable brands under its umbrella include Mobile HWY Advertising, which brings creativity to vehicle-based campaigns, and Ride Fear Free, an initiative promoting safety and confidence for motorcycle riders and Drive Fear Free for drivers . Teltrans also champions sustainability with We Ship Green, advancing eco-friendly shipping practices.

Commitment to transforming the transportation industry Teltrans services are built upon an in-depth understanding of transportation challenges and goals, offering not only CRM software but also consulting services that drive growth. Services include innovative solutions like social media management with AI to streamline communication and engagement. Teltrans empowers transportation companies with cutting-edge marketing and advertising solutions that drive growth, enhance brand visibility, and promote safety and sustainability. “Teltrans is more than just a marketing agency,” said Dan Kost, CEO of Teltrans Credit Corp. “It’s an agency that puts the transportation industry first, bringing a variety of marketing solutions.”

Join us in transforming the future of transportation
Dakdan LLC understands your needs and wants and wants to fulfill your mission through CRM software with AI, social media management ,and more. Together we drive progress.

For more information contact Dan Kost at Info@teltrans.net or (970)-436-0580

About Teltrans
Teltrans Credit corps is a subsidiary of Dakdan LLC Dakdan Worldwide. Headquartered in Severance, Colorado, Dakdan LLC is veteran owned.

Dan Kost
Teltrans Credit Corp
+1 970-436-0580
