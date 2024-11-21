PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 20, 2024 Bong Go provides support to hundreds of micro-entrepreneurs in Tondo, Manila: 'suporta at malasakit sa maliliit na negosyante' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a member of Senate Committee on Trade, on Tuesday, November 19, personally extended his support to hundreds of micro-entrepreneurs in Tondo, Manila, as part of his continued commitment to uplifting communities in need. "Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo," Go said. The micro-entrepreneurs are beneficiaries of the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program, a livelihood support initiative that Go has championed and supported since its inception. Through this program, recipients received livelihood support aimed at helping them boost their small businesses. Go's advocacy for DTI's PPG program dates back to the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, during which he pushed for the program to assist communities affected by various crises. Today, he remains steadfast in his support of the initiative, recognizing its significant role in helping individuals and families. "Ang programang ito ay isang malinaw na halimbawa kung paano natin maipapakita ang malasakit at suporta sa ating mga kababayan na tinamaan ng mga pagsubok. Ang inyong pagsisikap ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng tulong sa mga pamilya at indibidwal, kundi pati na rin sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan ng pagbangon," Go told the beneficiaries. "Palaguin niyo ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo ito," he added. As a legislator, Go authored and co-sponsored RA 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The OTOP program encourages Filipinos to take pride in their local products, providing a platform for small-scale producers to access a wider market. The senator has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. If enacted into law, this proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. The senator then expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the local government, particularly acknowledging Barangay Captains Anthoy Igus, Ferdinand Aguilera, Roberto Tolentino, Nimfa Medalla, and Mona Liza Buenaventura, among others, for their continuous support in empowering local entrepreneurs. Held at Brgy. 17 Covered Court in Tondo, Go and his Malasakit Team gave 203 beneficiaries grocery packs, meals, shirts, masks, fans, and basketballs and volleyballs. Select recipients also received a mobile phone, a watch, a bicycle, and shoes. Continuing his message, Go advised those with medical concerns to seek assistance from Malasakit Centers, located at Tondo Medical Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital, and San Lazaro Hospital. Go, the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. Go also proudly noted that the program has served over 15 million Filipinos across the country, further emphasizing his commitment to making healthcare more accessible to all. Looking beyond the immediate relief efforts, as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go continues to champion infrastructure projects in Manila such as the road improvement in Dagupan, construction of three-storey Presidential Security Group Multipurpose Building, Bank Improvement along Estero de Magdalena, and Structural Improvement in Ermita, among others. "Narito po ako para tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, mapakinggan ang inyong mga hinaing, isulong ang mga proyektong makakapagpaunlad ng inyong lugar, ilapit ang mga serbisyo ng gobyerno na makakatulong sa inyong muling pagbangon, at makapag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng inyong pagdadalamhati," he concluded.

