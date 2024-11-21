Self-Service Solutions on the Rise: Integrated POS and Kiosk Innovation

Stand-alone order kiosk installed in a cafe Table kiosks for immediate oder & payment

iOrder Company Leads Global Self-Service Revolution with Integrated POS and Kiosk Solutions, Expanding into Southeast Asia and Beyond

SOUTH KOREA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restaurants around the world are facing increasing pressure to cut costs and improve efficiency to stay competitive, leading many to adopt self-service solutions such as kiosks and integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems. This shift is transforming the food service industry by streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience. With POS and kiosk systems, customers can place their own orders, make payments, and even customize their meals without the need for a server, reducing labor costs, speeding up the ordering process, and minimizing errors. These solutions also offer a more personalized experience, allowing customers to customize their orders and pay at their convenience, a trend particularly appealing to the younger generation who value technology for convenience and efficiency.The Impact of Automation in the Food Service IndustryAs the food service industry continues to embrace automation, the integration of POS and kiosk technology is a clear example of this trend, which is here to stay due to its potential to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. A notable example of this innovation is iOrder Company , a South Korean provider of POS and kiosk solutions. iOrder Company has rapidly gained traction, managing over 2,000 franchise locations across South Korea, by offering a "one-stop solution" that includes POS systems, kiosks, CCTV, internet services, and kitchen appliances, all integrated through a supply chain that reduces costs for both business owners and suppliers. The system features unique elements such as fractional point rewards, percentage-based discounts, and support for promotional events, contributing to customer satisfaction and helping attract and retain customers in a highly competitive market.Expansion into Southeast AsiaRecognizing the growing demand for self-service solutions in Southeast Asia, iOrder Company is expanding its reach into international markets, including Vietnam and Thailand. The company has initiated this expansion by implementing its POS and kiosk systems in Korean-town restaurants, where it is assessing customer satisfaction among both tourists and locals. This pilot phase marks the beginning of a broader strategy to introduce its unmanned store systems globally.Proven Innovation Beyond the Food Service IndustryThe versatility of automation extends beyond the food service industry. In a recent project, iOrder Company addressed operational challenges at Seoul Cancer Center Hospital by implementing a KDS(Kitchen Display System)-based alarm system to resolve bottlenecks in patient queue management. This success highlights the growing demand for unmanned and self-service systems across various industries. Companies like iOrder are quickly adapting their technology to meet these needs, demonstrating its potential for further applications.A Vision for Global ExpansionThe key to the prompt adoption and expansion of automation services globally lies in localization and collaboration with local partners. Navigating cultural and linguistic barriers, as well as regulatory environments, is crucial in this context. Building a team of local experts and forming strategic partnerships can help overcome these challenges and ensure successful market expansion. iOrder Company is leveraging its expertise in automation to drive its growth trajectory. By inviting committed local partners to join its journey, the company aims to explore and grow new markets together. This collaborative approach empowers small and mid-sized entrepreneurs to operate efficiently and cost-effectively in a rapidly changing business landscape, not only within the food service industry but also beyond.

