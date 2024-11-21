Justice Reform Foundation Receives Grant from Texas Bar Foundation

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Justice Reform Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation, dedicated to empowering students at Texas A&M University School of Law to support Clean Slate initiatives. These initiatives aim to help eligible Texans with criminal records gain a fresh start by clearing certain eligible records, allowing greater access to employment, housing, and education.Earlier this year, the Justice Reform Foundation reached an agreement to fund a Practitioner-in-Residence who will run a Criminal Defense Clinic as well as a student-supported Clean Slate initiative. The funds will allow law students to engage in hands-on legal support for Clean Slate programs, helping eligible individuals navigate complex legal processes to seal or expunge their criminal records. The foundation seeks to address systemic barriers for individuals striving to rebuild their lives by training future attorneys and expanding Clean Slate services."We are incredibly grateful to the Texas Bar Foundation for their support of this impactful initiative,” said Justin Magnuson, JRF Founder. “With this grant, we can empower the next generation of legal professionals while advancing equity and opportunity for Texans working to overcome the challenges posed by records.”Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $28 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably funded bar foundation.The Justice Reform Foundation, founded in 2022, has been dedicated to equitable justice reform in Texas. By working closely with legal students, community partners, and policy advocates, the JRF advances its mission of fair access to justice and equal treatment under the law.For more information about the Justice Reform Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://justicereformfoundation.org/.

