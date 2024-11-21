IRS Advisory Council issues 2024 annual report

IR-2024-293, Nov. 20, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC) today issued its annual public report, including recommendations to the IRS on new and continuing issues in tax administration.

The 2024 IRSAC Public Report PDF includes recommendations on 37 issues covering a broad range of topics.

“IRSAC members have spent numerous hours analyzing issues in tax administration and the transformation work underway across the IRS,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “The IRS is grateful for their hard work and valuable insights they spent on this year’s report, and we look forward to reviewing their recommendations.”

The top 13 general report issues are:

IRS funding.

Strategic Operating Plan assessment and analysis.

Reporting level of service data.

Hiring.

Online Accounts promotion.

Online Accounts technical support.

Capabilities for business online tax accounts.

Authorization techniques to enable businesses to utilize online accounts.

Identity theft prevention and resolution.

PTIN database and renewal system.

Oversight of return preparers.

Broadening continuing education for Enrolled Agents to include practice management topics.

Process for issuing new and revised forms and obtaining comments.

The full 2024 IRSAC Public Report PDF was posted today to IRS.gov.

The IRSAC serves as a federal advisory committee to the IRS commissioner and executive leadership. It provides an organized public forum for discussion of relevant issues in tax administration. IRSAC members offer observations and advice regarding current or proposed IRS policies, programs and procedures.

In addition to receiving the public report today, Werfel thanked 12 members of the council whose terms end this year:

Amanda Aguillard – Aguillard served on the Small Business/Self-Employed Subgroup.

– Aguillard served on the Small Business/Self-Employed Subgroup. Samuel Cohen – Cohen served on the Tax Exempt/Government Entities Subgroup.

– Cohen served on the Tax Exempt/Government Entities Subgroup. Alison Flores – Flores served as Chair of the Taxpayer Services Subgroup.

– Flores served as Chair of the Taxpayer Services Subgroup. Jodi Kessler – Kessler served on the Tax Exempt/Government Entities Subgroup.

– Kessler served on the Tax Exempt/Government Entities Subgroup. Mason Klinck – Klinck served on the Taxpayer Services Subgroup.

– Klinck served on the Taxpayer Services Subgroup. Jeffrey Porter – Porter served as Chair of the Small Business/Self-Employed Subgroup.

– Porter served as Chair of the Small Business/Self-Employed Subgroup. Dawn Rhea – Rhea served on the Large Business & International Subgroup.

– Rhea served on the Large Business & International Subgroup. Jon Schausten – Schausten served on the Information Reporting Subgroup.

– Schausten served on the Information Reporting Subgroup. Tara Sciscoe – Sciscoe served on the Tax Exempt/Government Entities Subgroup.

– Sciscoe served on the Tax Exempt/Government Entities Subgroup. Wendy Walker – Walker served as Chair of the Information Reporting Subgroup.

– Walker served as Chair of the Information Reporting Subgroup. Sean Wang – Wang served on the Information Reporting Subgroup.

– Wang served on the Information Reporting Subgroup. Katrina Welch – Welch served as Chair of the Large Business & International Subgroup.

The IRSAC is administered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act by the IRS Communications & Liaison Division, Office of National Public Liaison.

Members represent the taxpaying public, the tax professional community, small and large businesses, tax-exempt and government entities, the payroll industry and academia. The IRSAC is organized into five subgroups: Information Reporting, Large Business & International, Small Business/Self-Employed, Tax Exempt/Government Entities and Taxpayer Services.

For more information, visit IRS.gov/irsac.