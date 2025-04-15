IRS: Need more time to file, request an extension

IR-2025-48, April 14, 2025

WASHINGTON — As the end of filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers who need more time to file that they should request an extension by the April 15 deadline.

Taxpayers that request an extension by the April 15 tax filing due date will have until Oct. 15 to file without penalties.

Remember that an extension gives extra time to file; it does not give taxpayers extra time to pay if they owe. Taxpayers are obligated to pay taxes due on April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest.

Taxpayers have three easy ways to request an extension

Request an extension using IRS Free File on IRS.gov. All individual filers can use the program to request an extension, regardless of income and at no cost to them. Taxpayers must estimate their tax liability and file by the deadline to receive the extension.

Pay online and click on extension. Taxpayers simply pay what they owe using an online payment option, then click on extension as the reason for the payment. The taxpayer will receive a confirmation number of their extension for their records. There's no need to file any additional forms.

Request an extension by mail. File Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return PDF . You can file by mail, online with an IRS e-filing partner or through a tax professional. Estimate how much tax you owe for the year on the extension form: Subtract the taxes you already paid for the filing year and pay the balance owed.

Automatic extensions for some taxpayers

Some taxpayers will automatically get extra time to file their tax return, even if they do not request an extension.

Members of the military on duty outside the United States and Puerto Rico receive an automatic two-month extension to file. This year they have until June 16 to file. However, tax payments are still due April 15 or interest will be charged. Details are available in Publication 3, Armed Forces’ Tax Guide.

Those serving in combat zones have at least 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.

U.S. citizens and resident aliens who live and work outside of the United States and Puerto Rico get an automatic two-month extension of time to file their tax returns. This year they have until June 16 to file. However, tax payments are still due April 15 or interest will be charged.

Taxpayers in certain federally declared disaster areas may also have an automatic extension to both file and pay. Taxpayers in these areas are not required to submit an extension request. Information on the most recent tax relief for disaster situations is available on IRS.gov.

Reminder for those who owe

The IRS offers several options to make a payment and get the automatic filing extension: Through the taxpayer’s IRS individual Online Account, by using IRS Direct Pay or the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or paying with a credit card, debit card or digital wallet.