One Month Later: Juneau Mendenhall Glacier Flooding Disaster Recovery Update

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – One month since President Joseph R. Biden declared a major disaster in the State of Alaska for flooding on August 5-6, a total of 248 people in The City and Borough of Juneau have applied with FEMA for assistance as of November 19, 2024.

FEMA has approved $2,601,363.88 through the Individuals and Households Program (IHP), consisting of $1,330,957.10 in Housing Assistance (HA) for home repairs, and $1,270,406.78 in Other Needs Assistance (ONA) for repair or replacement of personal property, vehicle repair or replacement, moving expenses and other disaster-related needs.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is December 16, 2024.

National Flood Insurance Program

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has provided $2,425,391 on 31 flood insurance claims for the Alaska disaster as of November 18, 2024.

Public Assistance Program

FEMA and the State of Alaska are meeting with the City and Borough of Juneau to identify eligible costs related to the disaster. FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program provides assistance to governmental agencies and certain eligible private nonprofits providing critical and certain non-critical services. The program provides a reimbursement grant of at least 75% of eligible costs, with the state sharing the 25% balance.

Although PA dollars are awarded to the eligible government entities and nonprofits, PA benefits the whole community. PA dollars help clean up debris and repair or rebuild disaster-damaged public streets and highways, bridges, dams, parks and recreation facilities, water-treatment plants, hospitals, fire stations, public schools and universities that have been impacted by disaster.

Disaster Recovery Center

As of November 16, 155 applicants have been assisted at the Disaster Recovery Center for a total of 263 visits. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have been and will continue to provide information on available services and explain disaster assistance programs. Tlingit & Haida Community Navigators are also on site at the library ready to assist tribal citizens.

Location:

Mendenhall Valley Public Library

3025 Dimond Park Loop

Juneau, AK 99801

Hours:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

How to Apply for Disaster Assistance

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center, or in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the Alaska Call Center at 866-342-1699 between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. AKT, Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. AKT, Saturday. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

Applicants are encouraged to submit their SBA loan applications promptly for review. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. For more information, contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. TTY users may call 800-877-8339, email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or visit SBA’s website at https://lending.sba.gov.