Omnis Energy Selected by The U.S. Department of Energy To Accelerate Clean Energy Technology

Pleasants Power Station is being transformed into the world's first commercial net-zero power plant that converts fossil resources (natural gas, coal, crude oil, or blend) to clean hydrogen.

Omnis Energy Joins $20 Million DOE Initiative to Revolutionize Clean Energy.

We are honored to have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for this prestigious program.” — Rich Hulme, President of Omnis Energy

ST. MARY’S, WV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnis Energy has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive assistance in accelerating clean energy technology. Omnis was proud to be selected as one of the recipients of this program, which totaled over $20 million USD.

In announcing this program, the Department of Energy stated: “The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Technology Transitions (OTT), in collaboration with the Offices of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), and Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), today announced that over 170 companies, tribes, and local governments will receive support to advance commercialization of clean energy technologies in the form of in-kind DOE-funded vouchers. Almost 60 organizations, including six National Labs, will provide this support valued at more than $20 million.”

“The Voucher Program is a critical step in bridging the gap between developing new technologies and commercializing them,” said DOE Chief Commercialization Officer and Director of the Office of Technology Transitions Dr. Vanessa Z. Chan. “Through connecting organizations to the support they need, these partnerships will deliver clean energy solutions that will benefit communities across the country.”

Omnis was awarded two vouchers that will focus on Performance Validation, Modeling, and Certification Support (OCED), for Barracuda Virtual Reactor Simulation, Validation, Testing and QuickStart; and Hydrogen Life Cycle Assessment Modeling.

Rich Hulme, President of Omnis Energy added “We are honored to have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for this prestigious program. These vouchers will enable us to demonstrate our transformational hydrogen Net Zero energy technology using the nation’s rich fossil resources as feedstock. We look forward to working with the Department of Energy for a positive outcome.”

About Omnis Energy: Omnis Energy is an American company transforming the 1300 MW, coal-fired Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, WV into the world’s first commercial coal-to hydrogen net-zero power plant with high-value graphite co-products.

Learn more about Omnis Energy at www.omnisenergy.com

