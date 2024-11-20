D.L. Crager Hosts Book Signing at Miami Book Fair

Author of thrilling historical and adventure novels will showcase latest works at The Reading Glass Books Booth on November 22, 2024.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 22, 2024, author D.L. Crager will be hosting a special book signing event at the Miami Book Fair, where he will showcase his latest fictional works at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Crager’s readers and new fans alike are invited to meet the author and get signed copies of his three compelling titles: “ Guarding the Past, Revised Edition : Ancient Secrets Will Be Revealed!,” “ In a Warrior’s Quiver ,” and “ Journey of the Hidden .”D.L. Crager’s novels have captivated audiences with their rich storytelling and intriguing historical twists—each one exploring themes of hidden truths, adventure, and mystery.In “Guarding the Past, Revised Edition,” Crager takes readers on a thrilling ride alongside young archaeologist Benjamin Maschel, whose life changes after receiving a mysterious letter. As he uncovers a society tasked with guarding ancient secrets tied to King Solomon, Benjamin is thrust into a dangerous power struggle that could reshape the future. “In a Warrior’s Quiver” tells the epic tale of General Shuriah, a legendary warrior trained under King David, entrusted with protecting priceless secrets hidden by King Solomon. Meanwhile, “Journey of the Hidden” transports readers to the heart of the Amazon, where Toca, a young boy on a dangerous journey, must battle nature and survive unforeseen challenges to protect his tribe.Living in the majestic Rocky Mountains gives Crager, whose books have earned him a dedicated following, a unique perspective on storytelling. Bringing readers into worlds of suspense and adventure that feel both exciting and real, don’t miss the opportunity to meet D.L. Crager and discover the thrilling worlds behind his novels at the Miami Book Fair.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

