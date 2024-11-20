Author Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher Brings 'The Right to a Full Life' at the Miami Book Fair

Fickenscher’s “The Right to a Full Life” offers insights on parenting twins with disabilities, empowering families at The Reading Glass Books booth.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher will showcase her heartfelt memoir, “ The Right to a Full Life ,” at the Miami Book Fair on November 22, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Hosted in partnership with The Reading Glass Books, a sponsor of the Miami Book Fair, the book signing event will take place at The Reading Glass Books booth, located in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340.In “The Right to a Full Life,” Fickenscher offers an upbeat and empowering account of her journey as a mother raising twins with different disabilities. Through personal anecdotes and practical strategies, Fickenscher shares her experiences advocating for her children, navigating the complexities of working with doctors, teachers, and neighbors, and seeking the right fit for her family’s needs. The book explores the balance between safety and independence, while highlighting the critical role communities play in fostering autonomy and support for individuals with disabilities.Drawing on over 30 years of experience as an educator and advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities, Fickenscher also reflects on her post-retirement work with non-profits supporting adults with developmental differences. Her book aims to provide valuable lessons not only for parents of children with disabilities but also for families of all backgrounds, offering practical advice on building independence, community, and resilience.Fickenscher’s book signing event offers attendees a chance to meet the author, discuss her book, and gain inspiration from her unique perspective as both a parent and a lifelong educator.For more information and updates about Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher’s book signing event at the Miami Book Fair, follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook and Instagram.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.