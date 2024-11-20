Dr. Marshall S. Flam Showcases 'Wordle Limericks' at the Miami Book Fair

Discover the fun and educational world of ‘Flamericks’ in partnership with The Reading Glass Books on November 24.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Marshall S. Flam, MD, retired oncologist and author, will be bringing his unique blend of humor, education, and wit to the Miami Book Fair on November 24, 2024. The event will feature a special book signing of his book, “ Wordle Limericks: Flamericks ,” at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.In “Wordle Limericks: Flamericks,” Dr. Flam combines his love of wordplay with the worldwide phenomenon of the popular online game “Wordle.” Each limerick is based on a five-letter word selected from the daily “Wordle” challenge, transforming these words into clever, funny, and sometimes philosophical or mathematical verses. With limericks ranging from bawdy to educational, Dr. Flam invites readers to “Laugh and Learn,” a motto that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the book. Footnotes provide context, covering a wide range of topics from history and science to more esoteric trivia.Dr. Flam, who practiced and taught medicine for 40 years in Fresno, California, is a passionate writer with diverse interests including tennis, skiing, singing, and cooking. His experience as both a scientist and an educator shines through in this playful yet informative work. “It’s about having fun while learning something new,” says Dr. Flam. “Whether it’s a historical fact or a quirky science tidbit, there’s always something to discover.”Have fun while learning something new, whether it’s a historical fact or a quirky science tidbit—there’s always something to discover, and join Dr. Flam at the Miami Book Fair for an engaging, entertaining, and educational experience, as he shares his “Wordle Limericks: Flamericks” with readers of all ages.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

