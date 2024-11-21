"Don’t Hate” by Jahdyn Faith- R&B Sensation

This record is NOT a breakup song” — Jahdyn Faith

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising R&B sensation Jahdyn Faith is unveiling her latest single, “Don’t Hate,” and a stunning video visualizer. Released under Rocstar World and Warner Music Group, this mid-tempo track exudes confidence and charm, continuing her musical journey toward her debut EP. In “Don’t Hate,” Jahdyn reflects on the lessons learned growing up in Los Angeles, a city often consumed by material success. While luxury and fame may be idolized, Jahdyn’s message is clear: true fulfillment comes from within.

“This song encapsulates both sides,” Jahdyn explains. “It’s fun to enjoy the fruits of my labor and live luxuriously, but I don’t need any of those things to help me shine. True success, joy, and fulfillment come from walking in my purpose and being who my Creator created me to be.”

This single celebrates confidence, self-worth, and owning your achievements. With a seamless blend of soulful melodies and powerful vocals, “Don’t Hate” embodies the same vibrant production fans have come to expect from Jahdyn Faith, while introducing a fresh sound that’s all about empowerment. It’s the perfect song to listen to when getting ready to go out with friends, preparing for a hot date, or anytime you need a boost of motivation.

“This record is NOT a breakup song,” Jahdyn says with a laugh. “It was so much fun to create and write about feeling confident.”

Jahdyn Faith is riding the momentum of her breakthrough hit, “Tru Story,” which climbed to #12 on the US iTunes Chart, surpassing major artists like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. A rising voice in the industry, Jahdyn Faith is known for her rich vocals and authentic musical storytelling. Her work seamlessly blends diverse influences, creating relatable songs to inspire her growing audience. After gaining attention with her previous charting single leading up to her debut EP, Jahdyn is poised to continue her ascent with the release of “Don’t Hate.”

Fans can listen to “Don’t Hate” on all major streaming platforms, available November 22, 2024

