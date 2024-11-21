Entegrity Smart, Powered by VIZpin, Announces VP of Sales Andrew Greenspan To Speak at IMN’s Single Family Rental Forum

Entegrity Smart powered by VIZpin VIZpin Smartkeys

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrity Smart, powered by VIZpin, today announced that its Vice President of Sales, Andrew Greenspan, will speak as part of a panel discussion at the IMN Single Family Rental Forum West in Scottsdale, Arizona. Over 1,600 Single-Family Rental professionals are expected to convene to learn from experts about driving technology innovations in the single-family sector.

Greenspan will participate in a panel discussion entitled "The Future of Landlord & Tenant-Facing Tech: AI, Chat GPT, IOT & Your Favorite Tech Amenity." The 45 minute session will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 10:10 am in Princess Ballroom A at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel.

Together with other multifamily property owners and technology providers, Greenspan will share his unique perspective on how smartphone access control and visitor management solutions increase property value, improve security, and add convenience for tenants and managers alike. He will also showcase several examples of customer success and reveal key metrics on improved net operating income and reduced operating costs.

Greenspan noted, "With the growth of property technology in single-family rentals, owners and developers are looking for new solutions to explore.” He continued, "Together with the other panelists, I'm excited to deliver key considerations and real-world examples of how these technologies are making a daily impact in regards to turning units and onboarding new residents, while at the same time improving net operating income.”

Entegrity Smart is also a Silver Sponsor of the event and will exhibit at the show as part of the Exhibition space. For more information on the IMN Single Family Rental Forum (West) and to register, please visit https://www.sfrwest.com/registration.

To learn more about the Entegrity Smart suite of products powered by VIZpin, visit https://entegritysmart.com.

About VIZpin and Entegrity Smart

VIZpin is a SaaS company that provides a full suite of access control solutions. Entegrity Smart is its innovative smartphone access control and visitor management product line, revolutionizing how businesses balance security and convenience. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services and pride ourselves on fostering a dynamic, collaborative work environment.



