Author Maureen Anne Meehan Shares Gripping Legal Thriller at Miami Book Fair

Get signed copies of “Dying to Ski: A Mary MacIntosh Novel” at The Reading Glass Books, November 23.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and judge Maureen Anne Meehan will be signing copies of her legal thriller, “ Dying to Ski: A Mary MacIntosh Novel ,” at the Miami Book Fair on November 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.The event will take place at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340. In partnership with The Reading Glass Books, one of MBF’s sponsors, Meehan’s book signing is a literary contribution to celebrate.“Dying to Ski” introduces readers to Mary MacIntosh, a tenacious defense attorney who takes on a high-stakes case involving Michael O’Connor, a pharmaceutical executive accused of murdering his business partner in a skiing “accident” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. As MacIntosh investigates, she uncovers a trail of deception, intrigue, and dangerous secrets, leading her to question her loyalty to her client. With a complex web of relationships involving cheating spouses and mysterious deaths, the novel takes readers on a thrilling ride full of twists and suspense.Maureen Anne Meehan, an author with a rich background in law, writes compelling legal thrillers that blend her legal expertise with gripping storytelling. With intricate plots and unique blend of legal drama and suspense, Meehan’s Mary MacIntosh series includes “Snake River Secret,” “Pandemic Predator,” “Poisoned by Proxy,” “Powder River Poison,” “The Five,” “Rodeo,” “Deputy Dawg or D.B. Cooper,” “Pumpkin Buttes,” “Prison Break,” and “Red Hands.”Don’t miss the chance to meet Maureen Anne Meehan and get a signed copy of “Dying to Ski.” Visit The Reading Glass Books booth for this exciting event!For more information, visit The Reading Glass Books Facebook and Instagram pages.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

