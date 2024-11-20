Brian Yearout selected for district magistrate judge position in Jefferson ...

TOPEKA—The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Brian Yearout to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Jefferson County.

Yearout’s new position will be effective on his swearing-in. He serves as the deputy county attorney for Pottawatomie County.

The 2nd Judicial District is composed of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee counties.

The vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Dennis Reiling retires at the end of his term.

District magistrate judge appointment process



The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Jefferson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; David Allen, Circleville; J. Richard Lake, Holton; Max Fuller, Maple Hill; Candace Braksick, McLouth; Joshua Ney, Oskaloosa; and Jacob Pugh, Gene Scherer, and John Watt, Wamego.