Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Shares His Life and Legacy at the Miami Book Fair

Author and Emeritus Professor Dr. Albert H. Yurvati showcases his captivating memoirs at The Reading Glass Books booth on November 22, 2024.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Albert H. Yurvati, an academic cardiothoracic surgeon, will be launching his medical memoirs “ Wet My Hands ” and “ This to Me ” at the Miami Book Fair, hosted by The Reading Glass Books. The event will take place at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340 on November 22, 2024, from 1:00 – 5:00 PM.Dr. Yurvati, an emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, offers readers an intimate glimpse into the incredible journey of his life—one filled with triumph, tragedy, humor, and resilience. “Wet My Hands” takes readers through the twists and turns of Dr. Yurvati’s life, influenced by fate and chance, from his childhood in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to his decorated career in the U.S. Army and as an internationally recognized surgeon. The memoir traces how his personal life was deeply altered when his wife, Sharon, suffered a stroke, leading him to transition from doctor to caregiver. In 2020, a new chapter began when Dr. Yurvati was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, shifting his perspective once again—from caregiver to patient.The sequel, “This to Me,” continues Dr. Yurvati’s exploration of fate’s hand in shaping his extraordinary life. Full of historical insights, personal anecdotes, and infectious humor, Dr. Yurvati’s books touch on themes of passion, endurance, and the weaving of life’s intricate threads.Join Dr. Yurvati at the Miami Book Fair for a heartfelt and inspiring journey through the pages of his life.For more information, visit The Reading Glass Books booth on November 22, 2024.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

