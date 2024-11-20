David Zini Launches the New Edition of His Gripping Thriller 'Circus Acts' at the Miami Book Fair

Join The Reading Glass Books at Miami’s premier literary event for an exclusive book launch.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is proud to announce the anticipated book launch of “ Circus Acts ” by David Zini, an electrifying thriller that will leave readers on the edge of their seats. Zini, an emerging voice in contemporary fiction, will showcase the new edition of his book in partnership with The Reading Glass Books at this year’s Miami Book Fair. The event is scheduled for November 24, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books booth (Section B, N.E. 2nd Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Street).In “Circus Acts,” Zini takes readers on a chilling journey through the dark mind of Professor Kendrick Laberday, a disarmingly charming sociopath on a personal mission for revenge. Set against the backdrop of the 2008 Great Recession, the novel explores the financial devastation many faced during the crisis and the wrath of one man who takes justice into his own hands. Laberday, a man who has lost everything, is determined to make those who wronged him pay, dispensing his own brand of public justice with deadly consequences.The plot twists and turns as Minneapolis detectives Mark Truitt and Sylvia “Sylkie” Maune are thrust into a case that grows ever more baffling and dangerous. As they pursue Laberday’s deadly trail, the line between right and wrong blurs, revealing shocking truths about the man at the center of this twisted circus of vengeance.Don’t miss this opportunity to get a signed copy of a compelling new thriller. Learn more about David Zini’s “Circus Acts” at the Miami Book Fair, dive deeper into the book’s themes, and explore the unforgettable world of Professor Kendrick Laberday.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

