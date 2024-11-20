During National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, Governor Newsom announces major milestones

How we got here

The Governor’s task force has played a pivotal role in shaping California’s comprehensive approach to addressing Alzheimer’s disease. Chaired by Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver -– and joined by experts from diverse sectors, including health care, research, and advocacy – the task force has driven the state’s efforts to strengthen the lives of individuals and families facing Alzheimer’s disease.

Through strategic collaboration and a commitment to innovation, the task force’s report guided the implementation of groundbreaking programs and policies, positioning California as a beacon of progress in the national fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Recent action

On World Alzheimer’s Day 2024, Governor Newsom signed a package of twelve bills to help California’s law enforcement, doctors and health care providers, and local aging services better serve the growing number of California adults over 60 and their families.

The new laws included action to require law enforcement to have training on preventing and responding to wandering by people with Alzheimer’s, autism, and dementia, and to require continuing education in geriatrics and dementia care for doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals who provide care for people 65 and older as at least 25% of their practice.

Doctor María P. Aranda, professor at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, Executive Director of the USC Edward R. Roybal Institute on Aging and Director of the outreach, recruitment and engagement core of the USC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center: “Under the auspices of the State of California, members of the Task Force on Alzheimer’s Prevention and Preparedness embarked on a bold plan to invest in the state’s capacity to support families living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. I often serve on committees and co-author reports; this was the first time that I could say that bold actions followed bold words. There is evidence to show that strides have been made for all ten recommendations in our report, with wise public investments of our tax dollars for the good of Californians now and in the future.”

What’s next

As we look ahead to 2030, California remains dedicated to ensuring a dementia-capable continuum of care and providing support for all Californians affected by Alzheimer’s Disease – including taking ongoing steps and using the National Plan’s six goals to organize these efforts.

Bigger picture

Through our guiding principles and strategic priorities and Master Plan on Aging, CalHHS is committed to advancing the state’s vision of a Healthy California for All. California is working with local, state, and federal partners to make the state a healthy, vibrant, inclusive place to live, play, work, and learn.

What the task force is saying

Hilarity for Charity Co-Founder and Filmmaker Lauren Miller Rogen: “Thank you to Gov. Newsom and the Legislature for implementing the recommendations of the Task Force. Funding innovative brain health research, launching a public awareness campaign on prevention, and supporting caregivers are all critical steps toward a dementia-free future in California and beyond.”

Dr. David Lubarsky, Vice Chancellor of Human Health Sciences and Chief Executive Officer, UC Davis Health: “I’m proud to have been part of this state task force of experts and thank the Governor and Maria for their leadership and bringing this group together. Now I’m even more pleased to see all of the recommendations of the task force adopted. As a nation-leading Alzheimer’s Disease research center, we know the impact these changes will have for future patients. These recommendations are important parts of the society-wide efforts needed to slow down this disease’s prevalence. Together, these steps will help people to live healthier, longer into their lives.”

