Delegation heads to California to promote, grow B.C.’s film, TV industry

CANADA, November 20 - Screen BC is a non-profit organization representing 140 motion-picture industry members dedicated to industry advocacy and community engagement to ensure a strong future for B.C.’s motion-picture production sector.

  • Screen BC leads an annual mission to Los Angeles to advance B.C. as a filming destination and strengthen relationships.

In 2022, the Motion Picture Association-Canada members, including Disney, Paramount, Sony, NBC Universal, Warner Bros (HBO) and Netflix, spent $1.7 billion on local production-related goods and services throughout B.C., supporting more than 20,000 businesses, such as catering, construction supplies, accommodations, local rentals and transportation.

B.C. offers two motion-picture tax credits: the Production Services Tax Credit and Film Incentive BC.

  • B.C.’s motion-picture tax credits are labour-based, calculated based on production spending used to pay people in British Columbia.
  • In 2023-24, the film industry in B.C. received approximately $909 million in tax credits from the Province.

