Free Explore Bowhunting Workshop in Edinburg Dec. 14

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Community Archery Program is joining forces with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the La Sal Del Rey National Wildlife Reserve in Edinburg Dec. 14 to help the public “Explore Bowhunting.” The event gives participants an opportunity to learn more about hunting with a bow and properly prepare to use archery equipment during hunting season.

“Whether you are a seasoned archer, beginner or just starting to gain interest in the sport of archery and bowhunting, this is a great event to hone your skills, further your knowledge and understand what it takes to be a successful bowhunter,” said Adam Lewis, TPWD community archery specialist. “The event will focus on the necessary gear, proper concealment, anatomy and shot placement to improve accuracy and in turn reduce recovery time and the processing of your animal after a successful hunt. This is an all-ages event and is a great way to spend some time outdoors with your family and friends.”

The free workshop (with park entrance fee), scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open to anyone interested in learning more about bowhunting. The necessary equipment for the workshop is provided so participants do not need to bring their own archery gear.

The event includes a state-of-the-art archery trailer with interactive archery games and a range for adaptive archers, an introductory range with 3D targets focusing on anatomy and shot placement, animal processing (skinning/quartering/butchering) demonstration, cooking conversations, gear examples and activities for youth. Additionally, staff will be available to answer questions related to public hunting, regulations and more.

The workshop is facilitated by the TPWD Community Archery Program, which works on a “train the trainer” model — training teachers and leaders through a National Archery in the Schools Program curriculum in range set-up, safety, program design and coaching. The curriculum is built for community groups like schools, military bases, veterans’ groups, scouts, camps, parks and recreation departments and more. It also provides resources and certification to host a mobile archery range.

Community archery specialists provide Explore Bowhunting and Explore Bowfishing programming that introduces these skills to new audiences through activities and discussion. Some of the curriculum will be on display in the activities during this event. The programs and the gear needed are available through TPWD to be shared with interested instructors who have access to an existing audience.

Learn more about how to contact a community archery specialist in your region on the Community Archery Program webpage on the TPWD website.