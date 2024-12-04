KOMINE Co Ltd and AGV Sports Group Inc. Announce Historic Cooperation Agreement

KOMINE Japan AGVSPORT Cooperation Agreement

KOMINE Co Ltd and AGV Sports Group Inc. announce a strategic partnership to innovate and expand global reach in motorcycle gear

KOMINE and AGV Sports Group together are committed to pushing the boundaries of safety and innovation, while delivering unparalleled products to riders everywhere” — Michael Parrotte

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KOMINE Co Ltd and AGV Sports Group Inc. Announce Historic Cooperation AgreementKOMINE Co Ltd, the leading Japanese manufacturer of motorcycle protective gear, and AGV Sports Group Inc., a forty year old U.S. company specializing in motorsport apparel and accessories, have signed a historic cooperation agreement. This strategic partnership will combine the strengths of two industry pioneers, combining decades of innovation, safety standards, and rider-centric designs.A Synergy of Excellence This agreement is the culmination of years of collaboration between Japan’s KOMINE Co Ltd and the U.S.-based AGV Sports Group Inc., two brands with long histories of innovation in rider protection. Through this partnership, the companies will expand their reach into new markets and develop groundbreaking products that adhere to the highest safety and performance standards.The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in product development, distribution, and marketing to expand their reach into new international markets. KOMINE Co Ltd will bring its state-of-the-art protective gear technology to the North American Market while AGV Sports Group Inc. will utilize its 40 years of experience in the US and Canadian markets to introduce and promote the KOMINE brand to new broader audience."This cooperation agreement symbolizes the fusion of our mutual passion for motorcycling and protecting motorcyclists," said Michael Chang, Overseas Sales Manager of KOMINE Co Ltd. "By combining our technical expertise and market knowledge, we are setting the stage for a safer and more exhilarating riding experience."About KOMINE Co Ltd Founded in 1947, KOMINE has been a pioneer in motorcycle safety gear for over seven decades . Transitioning from manufacturing helmets to a full array of motorcycling apparel in the 1960s, KOMINE has continually prioritized quality and affordability, meeting stringent safety standards required by today’s riders.About AGV Sports Group Inc. Since its inception in 1985, AGV Sports Group has specialized in high-performance motorcycle apparel. Originating from a joint venture with Italy’s AGV Helmets , the company has maintained a focus on sport riding and racing, working with top riders worldwide to ensure products meet the demands of the sport.Shared Heritage and Origin Both companies trace their origins back to the motorcycle helmet industry, which has profoundly influenced their business models, product development lines and commitment to safety. The partnership aims to harness this shared heritage to enhance their apparel offerings, ensuring that each product exceeds safety standards without sacrificing comfort or style."Partnering with Komine Co Ltd is a natural step forward for AGV Sports Group," said Michael Parrotte, President of AGV Sports Group Inc. "Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of safety and innovation, while delivering unparalleled products to riders everywhere."A Shared Vision for the FutureThis agreement will focus on leveraging each company’s expertise in product design, safety technology, and market distribution. Both companies are aligned in their mission to bring superior motorcycle gear to the global market while continuing to prioritize rider safety, style, and performance at an affordable price. This partnership is set to open new doors for innovation and growth, making it a pivotal moment for both companies and the motorcycling community. Both companies see this cooperation as an opportunity to drive forward the evolution of protective gear in the motorcycling industry, creating safer and more comfortable experiences for riders globally.For additional details or media inquiries, please contact: Michael Parrotte AGV Sports Group, Inc. / KOMINE USA Phone: +1 800-777-7006 Email: michael.parrotte@agvsport.comHashtags: #KOMINEAGVSportPartnership #MotorcycleGear #ProtectiveEquipment #SafetyInnovation #AGVSport #KOMINECoLtd #DesignedbyRidersforRiders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.